NAMI offers free health course

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Wood County is again offering its free Hearts and Minds course from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 12.

This half-day course addresses the fact that physical health and mental wellness are closely connected, and that people who live with mental illness can be more prone than the general population to diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and elevated cholesterol.

(Some psychiatric medications can make these conditions worse.)

Heart and Minds helps participants establish a healthy lifestyle, covering exercise, proper diet and setting wellness goals.

Trained NAMI members with personal experience of mental illness facilitate the program.

It incorporates presentation, discussion, simple exercises and take-home materials.

For more information, call NAMI Wood County at 419-352-0626 or email info@namiwoodcounty.org.

