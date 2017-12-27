MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Crews fight basement fire at Eagle Street home

BRIAN BOHNERT / the Review Times
Crews with Fostoria Fire Division work to extinguish a fire in the basement of 110 E. Eagle St. Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday when a caller reported a fire and heavy smoke inside the residence. Lt. Cory Gregg of Fostoria Fire Division said two adults and four children were inside the home at the time, but the family escaped without injuries. Off-duty personnel were called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze, which Gregg said took roughly 15 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about two-and-a-half hours, and Tiffin Fire Department was called to provide some assistance. Gregg estimated the damage at about $35,000 for the building and its contents, but he did not call it a total loss. The American Red Cross was also called to the scene to assist the family. No further information was available by press time.

