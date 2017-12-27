By MORGAN MANNS

Area residents woke up Christmas morning to inches of snow and a promise of colder weather on the way.

Temperatures were expected to reach a low of around minus 2 degrees Tuesday night, with wind chill values as low as minus 14, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, the high is predicted to be about 10 degrees, with wind chills as low as minus 15, the weather service said. Tonight’s low temperature is expected to be zero, the weather service said.

But WTOL meteorologist Robert Shiels is expecting even colder temperatures in the area tonight — minus 6.

“It’s going to be really, really cold and wind chill factors are going to be deadly,” Ken Majors, Seneca County emergency services director, said Tuesday. “If you have the ability to stay inside, do it. If you have to be outside, make sure you dress in layers and try to stay as dry as possible.”

A wind chill advisory was issued by the National Weather Service office in Cleveland until 11 a.m. today.

Slightly warmer weather is predicted Thursday and Friday, with highs in the teens and low 20s.

There is a chance of snow showers Thursday night through Saturday.

Sub-zero temperatures are expected to return at night on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with lows around minus 3 each night, the National Weather Service said.

Those who must venture out into such cold temperatures should make sure to wear extra layers as well as hats, gloves and earmuffs to avoid frostbite.

Majors said those with medical conditions or a medical history who must go outside, should do so with others in the event they fall and can’t get up or experience some similar incident.

Additionally, he said people should always have a means of communication.

“If you don’t have a cellphone, let someone know where you’re going and when you’ll get there so they can expect you and be aware if you’re in trouble,” Majors said.

“If you do travel, make sure you have extra warm clothes or blankets in the car in case you do get stuck or broken down. This time of year, those things happen and those extra layers will help keep you warm.”

Sub-zero temperatures are dangerous for both people and their pets.

Majors said people should bring outside pets into an adequate shelter to keep them out of the cold and wind.

“They depend on us for their safety and well-being,” he said.

While staying inside is the best bet for avoiding chilly temperatures, there can be dangers as people use extra heaters to stay warm.

“We worry about the use of space heaters or unvented gas heaters,” Majors said, noting that they can create carbon monoxide within a residence or become a fire hazard. “You want to make sure there is adequate ventilation with the heating system and that you have working smoke detectors and new, working carbon monoxide detectors.”

Smoke detectors should be tested at least once a month, and their batteries should be changed every six months.

Majors said to test both carbon monoxide and smoke detectors before using extra heating sources such as space heaters.

Anyone who doesn’t have a place to come in from the cold or knows of someone in this situation are encouraged to contact the Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office at 419-447-3456 or another local first responding agency.

“There are resources to call to get you into a warm place,” Majors said, noting if enough people are in need, the American Red Cross would be contacted to open up a local shelter. “I hope everyone has already sought shelter and has adequate protection but if you know of anyone, bring them inside or call any one of the emergency services. We can find them the shelter they need.”

For more information on the upcoming weather forecast, visit weather.gov/.

