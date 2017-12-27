A different way to play the game

By MORGAN MANNS

Many have heard the saying, “See the ball. Be the ball.”

SenCo Knockerball, a new local sport recreational company, is taking it one step further and putting community members in the ball.

A grand opening event, scheduled from 12-4 p.m. Saturday at Tiffin University’s Heminger Center, 155 Miami St., will introduce participants to the game of knockerball.

Knockerball, also known as bubble soccer, involves placing a bubble over the head that covers the body down to the knees, allowing players to run, roll and play contact games with the bubble taking the impact rather than the body.

“It’s a blast. It’s tons of fun,” co-owner and Tiffin resident Amy Lutz said. “You don’t have to have talent. You don’t have to be an athlete. You just have to like to have fun.”

The grand opening will offer a variety of knockerball opportunities.

A 5-for-5 game — called King of the Balls — will allow participants to spend 5 minutes in the ball for $5. While in the ball, the player will run around and knock into other people with a goal of being the last one standing. They may repeat this game as many times as possible within 5 minutes.

Unlimited play will also be available at $15. Participants will pay $15 to play the 5-for-5 game and may get back in line as many times as they like without repaying.

King of the Balls is intended for those elementary school aged and older.

Additionally, high school students have the opportunity to compete in a double elimination Knockerball Soccer tournament. Lutz said the game is similar to soccer, however, there aren’t any goalies.

While at the grand opening, those in attendance will have a chance to win knockerball prizes.

Each time a ticket is purchased for the 5-for-5 game, the ticket will be placed into a drawing to win a free 8-ball, 1-hour party.

In addition, those who show up can win a medium event package — an 8-ball, 1-hour party regularly priced at $300 — for $149 with $50 of it down.

“This is our kickoff to educate people on what knockerball is,” Lutz said. “We want people to stay active and have fun and we wanted to bring something new to the community and surrounding communities.”

Lutz and co-owner Chelsea Keller began their knockerball excursion with hopes of bringing more recreational activities to Seneca County and area residents.

“We always hear there’s nothing to do around here to keep kids out of trouble,” Lutz said. “We feel it’s really important that we give more fun experiences to the community. It’s an excellent time for family or team bonding — the things we really value in our lives.”

While the company doesn’t yet have a location to set up shop, it has all the equipment necessary for knockerball rentals — team building exercises, birthday parties, church events, lock-ins, after proms, fundraisers, etc.

Rental costs are $249 for 1 hour, six balls; $299 for 1 hour, eight balls; $349 for 1 hour, 10 balls; $299 for 2 hours, six balls; $349 for 2 hours, eight balls; and $399 for 2 hours, 10 balls.

Each package comes with one or two coordinators who assist in set up and tear down as well as explain the rules of the game and offer referee services.

“I’ve done it myself; my husband has done it. It’s such a great time and something we would like to make happen a lot in the community,” Lutz said, noting Knockerball is just the start of the SenCo company. “We hope to be bringing many other pieces and parts of fun here soon.”

Anyone participating Saturday or looking to rent a party pack must sign a waiver. Children under the age of 18 must have a parent sign a waiver for them.

For more information on SenCo Knockerball or to inquire about rentals, call 330-933-7509, visit http://KnockerballSenCo.com or find SenCo Knockerball on Facebook.

