Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• Caller reported a vehicle in the ditch across from an East Jones Road location at 4:55 p.m. Officer advised the vehicle owners had someone coming.

Saturday:

• Street department supervisor reported a vehicle off the roadway near the intersection of Van Buren Street and West Ridge Drive at 10:09 a.m.

arrests

Monday:

• A female was arrested at a Maple Street location on a charge of domestic violence. No further information was available.

Friday:

• A male subject was arrested for allegedly pointing a rifle at someone’s face. No further information was available.

citations

Saturday:

• Officer issued a citation following a two-vehicle, non-injury crash at the intersection of Van Buren and River streets.

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at a North Countyline Street location.

thefts

Monday:

• 9-1-1 transfer call from Wood County; caller reported his father’s car phone was stolen in Findlay and he was following the person who stole it. Complainant reported going to a Union Court residence to get the car back and he was assaulted. Officer advised the vehicle was released to the son and daughter; regarding the assault, the officer advised statements were issued to both parties.

Saturday:

• A West North Street caller advised a neighbor stole a package off his porch and left in a pickup truck. Officer advised the complainant had a camera at the home and will be reviewing the footage.

• A West North Street caller reported two packages stolen from his porch.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A Stearns Road caller reported she was on the phone with her brother and there was a male subject at her brother’s apartment who was refusing to leave. Officer advised it was a verbal argument between subjects and the younger male left.

• A Beier Drive caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at the location. Officer advised it was a verbal argument between two females and both parties were separated.

• A Peeler Drive caller reported loud music coming from the residence next door. Officer advised the subjects were having a party and he told them to keep the music down.

Sunday:

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock at a North Countyline Street location. Officer advised entry was made.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock at a West High Street location. Officer advised entry was made.

• A West North Street caller reported the neighbor who took his packages arrived home. Officer advised there was no answer at the door but he would check back later.

• Officer was requested by emergency room staff for a subject who was assaulted. Officer advised the subject could not remember anything.

• Manager of a North Countyline Street location reported an employee saw open containers of alcohol in a vehicle.

• Owner of a North Union Street bar requested officers drive through the lot and standby for closing time. Officer advised no problems were observed.

• Complainant came on station and advised of a broken-down vehicle in front of a South Main Street location. Officer advised the vehicle appeared to be in some sort of accident, but no one was present with the vehicle.

• Complainant reported her teenage daughter was receiving harassing text messages and calls from a juvenile at a Seneca Avenue location. Officer advised he spoke with the mother of the juvenile, who was at her father’s. The mother advised she would make contact with the teen and tell her to stop.

Saturday:

• Caller reported a suspicious male walking in the area of Columbus Avenue and East South Street for several hours. Officer advised the subject was no longer in the area, but he would be on the lookout.

• A North Town Street caller reported an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance. Officer advised he spoke with the subject and gave him an “attitude adjustment.”

• Emergency room staff requested an officer to deal with an unruly patient who was being evaluated. Officer advised the male calmed down.

• Complainant reported a male walking around near Columbus Avenue and East South Street acting suspicious. Officer advised he checked the area.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock at a West High Street location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• Manager of a West High Street location reported a vehicle in the lot for more than a week; wanted to make sure it wasn’t stolen. Officer advised it wasn’t stolen but there was no call-back number for an owner on file.

• A Liberty Street caller reported finding a bicycle in front of his residence, requested officer to pick it up. Officer advised he placed the bike in the impound.

Friday:

• A Perry Street caller reported loud music coming from a location.

• Complainant reported losing his cellphone and tracked it to a Columbus Avenue location. Officer advised he made contact with the subject at the residence who advised he found the found; the subject turned it over to officers and the caller was contacted to pick it up at the station.

• Caller requested an officer for a possible suicidal subject at a Perrysburg Road location.

• Complainant reported the dog next door to a Columbus Avenue location had been outside all day and barks continually. Officer advised he made contact with the dog owner and advised the dog had no food, water or shelter. The owner was warned for animal cruelty and for having a barking dog.

• A South Poplar Street caller requested to speak to an officer about a subject who kept coming to the location and was unwanted. Officer advised he was unable to locate the subject.

• Emergency room requested assistance for a subject who was causing problems. Officer advised the subject calmed down.

• Caller reported a male subject who appeared to be hallucinating near the intersection of Maple and East Jackson streets. Officer advised he spoke to the subject and there were no problems.

• A South Poplar Street caller reported a subject by the name of Torrance banging on his door. Officer advised the subject was attempting to get a debt paid from an old roommate; attempted to contact the subject but had no success.

• A College Avenue caller requested an officer for an unruly teenager. Officer advised the juvenile left prior to his arrival.

• An East Lytle Street caller requested an officer help with a frozen lock on her vehicle. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer regarding child custody issues.

• A Taft Boulevard caller reported a suspicious male on a porch near the location. Officer advised the subject was homeless and just walking around.

• A Perrysburg Road caller requested an officer because a tenant came to her apartment asking her to call the police because she did not feel safe. Officer advised he was unsure what the issue was but the male half left the residence.

• A Maple Street caller reported a suspicious subject looking into windows. Officer advised he was unable to locate.

fire runs

Saturday:

• EMS responded to the 12000 block of West Axline Street for a subject who may have taken a bunch of pills at 10:22 a.m.

Seneca County

accidents

Sunday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle, non-injury crash near the intersection of West Township Road 84 and North Township Road 63 at 5:07 p.m.

