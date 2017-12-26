Giving gifts, not tickets

By BRIAN BOHNERT

When it comes to stories of the Christmas season, everyone knows the timeless holiday tales of Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss.

But Fostorian Greg Flores and the officers of Fostoria Police Division took to the streets this weekend and wrote their own heartwarming holiday story, showcasing the kindness and generosity synonymous with the most wonderful time of the year.

For the third consecutive year, Flores and Sgt. Clayton Moore spent more than 12 hours on Christmas Eve pulling drivers over for minor traffic violations and surprising them with $50 gift cards and toys for their children instead of citations.

The opportunity to give unsuspecting motorists a Christmas surprise was born through an online pool last month for the Ohio State versus Michigan football game. Many community members who previously supported Flores’ efforts through the now-defunct Fostoria Cash Mob came together again this year to donate to the cause.

Half the money raised from the pool — a total of $1,000 — went toward the purchase of 10 $50 gift cards and $500 worth of toys. The remaining $1,000 was paid out to the winners of the pool.

“It’s amazing that each year the community steps up to support no only what we do, but other giving organizations in town,” said Flores. “There really are giving people in Fostoria and I am proud to say I am from Fostoria.”

While it made for treacherous driving conditions, Saturday’s snowfall served as the perfect wintry backdrop for Flores and Moore’s holiday mission. The day’s first traffic stop came shortly after 9 a.m. when the duo pulled over Mary Ann Ford, whom Moore said was running errands on her way to a family member’s funeral.

The stop began the way they usually do. Moore informed Ford of her traffic infraction, took her license information and radioed it in.

Several minutes later, Moore emerged from his cruiser with the woman’s license in one hand and a $50 gift card hidden within the other. Her face quickly turned from nervousness to joy and her eyes swelled with tears the moment Moore handed over her gift and uttered words she never expected.

“On behalf of the Fostoria Police Department, I’d like to wish you a Merry Christmas,” Moore said before sharing a hug with the woman.

Flores and Moore also handed out toys from the trunk of the cruiser, went sledding with a few children at a local park, participated in a lively snowball fight, and even greeted some unsuspecting Fostorians with gifts at their doorstep.

A few grateful Fostorians even caught up with the cruiser and brought the duo food.

Both Flores and Moore documented the action on Facebook Live, co-hosting the event for an audience of thousands on social media.

Flores said he appreciates the generosity of everyone who donated to the cause this year, as well as the continued efforts of Fostoria Police Division to get involved in the community.

“Without them, this would not be possible,” he said.

He also praised his manager at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in Findlay, Scott Snapp, who contributed $200 on behalf of the company — in addition to money he already gave toward the cause.

“That means a lot to me personally that he supported what we were doing in our community,” he added.

Thinking back on all of the stops he and Moore made Saturday, Flores said his absolute favorite was when they presented a bicycle to a girl who recently moved to town.

“I think my favorite moment was the girl getting the bike, due to the fact they just moved here and it was the first time they had seen snow,” he said.

