Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for failure to reinstate following a traffic stop on South Countyline Street.

thefts

Friday:

• A Buckley Street complainant reported medicine was stolen possibly while at work in Findlay; requested a report on file.

vandalism

Thursday:

• Complainant reported someone poured sugar into his gas tank while he was parked on Stinchcomb Drive.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about his vehicle being vandalized.

• Caller reported a dead animal was laying near Thomas and Lynn streets; requested an officer. Officer noted a deer pelt that was left in the woods appeared to have been drug onto the roadway by another animal.

• Caller requested officer make contact with his mother in reference residency laws in Ohio. Officer spoke to the mother who was advised of the laws and stated the caller hadn’t lived in her Monroe Street house in over a year.

• A West Fourth Street employee advised of a suicidal male subject who needed transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Another employee called back stating law enforcement was not needed and that they would get the subject into counseling.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported they received multiple 9-1-1 calls from a West Jackson Street location. Officer noted the address did not exist and the caller did not respond on callback.

• Caller complained of a dog consistently barking on Columbus Avenue. Officer spoke to subjects who didn’t own the canine.

Thursday:

• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested an officers assistance on a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Lytle streets.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Sandusky Street.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Deputy responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute on West Axline Street. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

fire runs

Friday:

• EMS was dispatched to the 3400 block of South Township Road 101 at 5:59 a.m.

