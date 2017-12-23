Fostoria man reunites with heroes

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

It’s not every day people get to meet their heroes.

But for Collin Snyder, Christmas came a little early this week when the 24-year-old Fostoria man was reunited with three true heroes who helped save his life just two months ago.

Snyder was seriously injured Oct. 22 when he was accidentally struck by a broadhead hunting arrow while standing in the backyard of his Walnut Street home.

The arrow, fired by a child who was practicing with a target in a neighboring yard, bounced off a nail on a deck, traveled over a fence and lodged itself in both of Snyder’s legs. Reports state the projectile severed the femoral artery in his right leg and also caused damage to the femoral artery in his left leg.

Sgt. Kent Reinbolt and Officer Travis Ricker of Fostoria Police Division were the first responders to the scene. Capt. Jerry Goodman, firefighter/EMT Harry Miller and paramedic Kyle Blausey of Fostoria Fire Division arrived just seconds later.

Snyder was transported by Fostoria EMS to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, where he was flown by Life Flight to ProMedica Toledo Hospital to undergo emergency surgery.

Snyder and his family gathered at the Fostoria Fire Station Thursday evening to express their appreciation for Blausey, Goodman and Miller — three of the many rescue personnel who played vital part in saving the young husband and father’s life.

“Thank you guys so much,” Snyder said as he hugged his three heroes during the emotional reunion. “You guys made our Christmas season.”

Snyder, his wife Rachel and their nearly 6-month-old son Samuel presented the firefighters with a gift and homemade dinner as a token of their appreciation Thursday. His parents and several more family members also took part in the reunion.

Much of the evening was spent recounting the unfortunate circumstances that brought everyone together on Oct. 22. In the hours leading up to the accident, Snyder said he and his family had been enjoying the perfect fall day. The trio went to church, took a walk at a local reservoir and even had a home-cooked meal out on the grill.

After dinner, Snyder brought the family dog into the backyard to play a game of catch. Within minutes, he found himself face-down on the grass with an arrow lodged in both legs.

Speaking to the family for the first time since the accident on Thursday, Blausey recalled the sinking feeling he felt walking onto the scene and seeing Snyder’s young son just feet away from his injured father.

“That’s one of the things I thought about most was your son,” Blausey said to Snyder. “When I caught a glimpse of him, that’s all I could think about.”

Blausey was given some solace shortly afterward when a fellow firefighter sent him a photo of Snyder holding his son from the comfort of his hospital bed — recovering from an injury that could have ended up much worse.

“It was the best thing ever seeing you holding him (in the hospital),” he told Snyder.

Blausey also recalled how amazed he was by how calm Snyder was given the severity of his injuries.

“You were pretty much the true hero of all of it,” he said to Snyder. “I’ve never seen anybody so calm — it’s amazing how calm you were. I think that helped with a lot of it.”

Snyder even recalled joking with first responders at the scene, telling local police he was having a great day aside from having an arrow in his legs.

“I figured it was bad, but I just knew staying calm was the best thing to do,” said Snyder.

Snyder’s calm demeanor changed drastically during the short trip from the backyard to the ambulance out front of the house. Blausey said the rapid blood loss caught up to the young man, causing him to lose consciousness and stop breathing.

“It wasn’t until we got you in the ambulance that I knew, ‘We’re in trouble,'” he said. “It was a long ride to the hospital. It was only a few minutes, but it felt like forever.”

The crew administered CPR inside the squad and stabilized Snyder by the time they arrived at the emergency room. Blausey credited the fast action on the part of the hospital ER staff, as well as Life Flight personnel, for giving this story such a happy ending.

“A call like this takes a lot of people,” he said to Snyder. “It was a huge team that took care of you. It wasn’t just us.”

Thursday’s gathering was long overdue for everyone involved. Snyder said he and his family had been wanting to thank the local rescue team since recovery began.

Blausey, who admitted to being nervous Thursday, said he and his colleagues had been eagerly awaiting the reunion for some time.

“I think we’ve actually been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said, smiling.

