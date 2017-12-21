Public Record

Fostoria

ACCIDENTS

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle collission near the intersection of South Countyline and West South streets at 2:32 p.m.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Matthew L. Sting, 43, 227 E. South St., was arrested in Wood County on an active warrant.

• John E. Ward, 52, last listed address 404 Burnham Drive, was arrested on an active warrant through Seneca County at a Van Buren Street address.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported his Peeler Drive residence was broken into and a hard drive was missing from his Xbox.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Subject came on station with a bicycle they found. Bike was impounded.

• Caller stated two juvenile males were attempting to tear down a small tree near West Tiffin and South Vine streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• Subject came on station to report she was being harassed by telephone.

• Complainant reported juveniles were riding their bikes on an ice-covered creek near Summit and North Vine streets. Officer noted one juvenile fell through the ice but wasn’t injured; they were told to stay off the ice and their parents would be contacted.

• Subject came on station requesting assistance in retrieving her child. Officer noted the infant was back with her mother and all partied were advised of options.

• Caller advised subjects were arguing over property on Northview Drive. Subjects refused to give another his tools; parties were advised of options.

• Complainant reported suspicious noises coming from an alley off North Poplar Street. Officer didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

Tuesday:

• A West Fourth Street caller reported hearing noises in his basement and the back door was open. Officer cleared the residence; everything was OK.

• Caller advised a subject on Van Buren Street was suicidal and threatening to overdose on pills. Officer transported subject to the hospital where he received a voluntary medical evaluation.

• Subject was reportedly causing a disturbance at a Spruce Street location. Officer noted it was a verbal dispute over a child; subjects were separated.

• Caller stated a male subject was being harassed by a female subject on East Lytle Street. Officer was unable to locate.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for failure to control following a report of a vehicle in a ditch in the 2500 block of West Township Road 18 at 5:43 p.m.

Comments

comments