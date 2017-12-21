Public Record

Posted On Thu. Dec 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
ACCIDENTS
Wednesday:
• Caller reported a two-vehicle collission near the intersection of South Countyline and West South streets at 2:32 p.m.
arrests
Wednesday:
• Matthew L. Sting, 43, 227 E. South St., was arrested in Wood County on an active warrant.
• John E. Ward, 52, last listed address 404 Burnham Drive, was arrested on an active warrant through Seneca County at a Van Buren Street address.
thefts
Tuesday:
• Complainant reported his Peeler Drive residence was broken into and a hard drive was missing from his Xbox.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Subject came on station with a bicycle they found. Bike was impounded.
• Caller stated two juvenile males were attempting to tear down a small tree near West Tiffin and South Vine streets. Officer was unable to locate.
• Subject came on station to report she was being harassed by telephone.
• Complainant reported juveniles were riding their bikes on an ice-covered creek near Summit and North Vine streets. Officer noted one juvenile fell through the ice but wasn’t injured; they were told to stay off the ice and their parents would be contacted.
• Subject came on station requesting assistance in retrieving her child. Officer noted the infant was back with her mother and all partied were advised of options.
• Caller advised subjects were arguing over property on Northview Drive. Subjects refused to give another his tools; parties were advised of options.
• Complainant reported suspicious noises coming from an alley off North Poplar Street. Officer didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.
Tuesday:
• A West Fourth Street caller reported hearing noises in his basement and the back door was open. Officer cleared the residence; everything was OK.
• Caller advised a subject on Van Buren Street was suicidal and threatening to overdose on pills. Officer transported subject to the hospital where he received a voluntary medical evaluation.
• Subject was reportedly causing a disturbance at a Spruce Street location. Officer noted it was a verbal dispute over a child; subjects were separated.
• Caller stated a male subject was being harassed by a female subject on East Lytle Street. Officer was unable to locate.
Seneca County
citations
Tuesday:
• Deputy issued a citation for failure to control following a report of a vehicle in a ditch in the 2500 block of West Township Road 18 at 5:43 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Santa's hours

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Lake Erie Water Intake

Plan to combat algae would bump up water rates

Posted On14 Dec 2017
John-Dorsey-Browns-New-GM

John Dorsey named Browns GM

Posted On08 Dec 2017
Opiod Research

Ohio awards $10M to boost opioid, addiction breakthroughs

Posted On07 Dec 2017
Browns fire Sashi Brown from front office

Winless Browns fire VP Brown, coach Hue Jackson keeps job

Posted On07 Dec 2017
Cleveland's Progressive Field Ballpark

Cleveland Indians extend safety netting at ballpark for 2018 

Posted On06 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Wednesday’s Results Toledo City League Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start Other NW Ohio Games Coshocton at Danville
Posted On 20 Dec 2017
Off

Pro football: Bills’ White willing to forgive, forget

By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White says he’s willing to forgive and
Posted On 20 Dec 2017
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Tuesday’s Results Northern 10 Conference Seneca East 50, Bucyrus 46 Toledo Area Athletic Conference Danbury 51,
Posted On 20 Dec 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company