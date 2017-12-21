MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Library hosts craft day

Carter Whitta, 4, smiles at her reindeer craft as she shows it to her mother Wednesday morning at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department hosted a holiday craft and storytime for area youngsters to get into the holiday spirit. After hearing many Christmas stories and singing along to holiday tunes, they had the opportunity to make a reindeer out of a paper plate, construction paper, crayons and stick-ons.

