Library hosts craft day
Posted On Thu. Dec 21st, 2017
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Carter Whitta, 4, smiles at her reindeer craft as she shows it to her mother Wednesday morning at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department hosted a holiday craft and storytime for area youngsters to get into the holiday spirit. After hearing many Christmas stories and singing along to holiday tunes, they had the opportunity to make a reindeer out of a paper plate, construction paper, crayons and stick-ons.