Enroute to North Pole, Santa Claus visits Riley

Posted On Thu. Dec 21st, 2017
By :
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Enroute to North Pole, Santa Claus visits Riley
Gavin Phelan, 8, asks Santa Claus to take him back to the North Pole to be with his fellow reindeer Wednesday afternoon at Riley Elementary School. Jolly old St. Nick made a visit to the school on the last school day of 2017 to hear the students’ Christmas wishes. Throughout the day, students also enjoyed other holiday activities, such as a viewing of the Polar Express while dressed in their pajamas.

