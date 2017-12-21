Dog licenses now on sale

Many children may wake up Monday morning hoping one of their Christmas gifts might bark.

And while some area youngsters may get their Christmas wish, county auditors are reminding parents of an important piece to dog ownership.

Auditors in the tri-county area have announced that 2018 dog licenses are now on sale.

Seneca County Auditor Julie Adkins encourages all dog owners in Seneca County to get an early start on purchasing or renewing dog licenses.

“Licensing your dog is required by state law and may ensure that your pet will be returned if it becomes lost,” a news release from the auditor’s office states.

Current and new dog owners have the option of purchasing either one-year, three-year or permanent licenses. Fees are $15, $45 and $150 respectively, in Seneca County; $14, $42 and $140, respectively, in Wood County; and $20, $60 and $200, respectively, in Hancock County.

Three-year and permanent licenses may only be purchased in the auditor’s offices. Neither license is refundable in the event of the animal’s death or if the dog is transferred to a new owner.

Information necessary for registration is age, sex, whether the canine is spayed or neutered, the length and color of their fur, the breed of dog and the name, address and phone number of the owner.

In addition, the Wood County District Board of Health requires all dogs be immunized against rabies. Owners should provide this information during the application process.

To purchase a dog license in Seneca County, go to the Seneca County Auditor’s Office at 109 S. Washington St. Suite 2206, Tiffin, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.senecacountyauditor.org.

To purchase a dog license in Hancock County, go to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 300 S. Main St., Findlay, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit http://auditor.co.hancock.oh.us.

To purchase a dog license in Wood County, go to or send in the application to the Wood County Auditor’s Office at One Courthouse Square, PO Box 368, Bowling Green, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the Wood County Dog Shelter. Do not send cash with mail-in applications.

Internet applications can be made at http://dogtags.co.wood.oh.us/ and does require an additional $2 processing fee per license which goes to the online firm processing the credit card purchase.

Licenses are on sale in all three counties through Jan. 31. A late fee will be applied to the cost if the license is not purchased by the Jan. 31 deadline.

Pet owners acquiring their canines after Jan. 31 have 30 days after the date of acquisition or the date that the dog reaches three months of age to register with the auditor’s office.

Renewal applications were mailed or emailed to all current licensed dog owners in the counties.

For more information, call the county auditor’s offices at: Seneca — 419-447-0692; Hancock — 419-424-7015; or Wood — 419-354-9150.

