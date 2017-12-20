Stahl resigns as county EMA chief

By RON CRAIG

Dan Stahl, who served Seneca County for more than 30 years in a variety of emergency and public safety positions, resigned his position as the county Emergency Management Agency’s director Tuesday morning without notice.

During a Tuesday morning meeting of the Seneca County commissioners, the board accepted the resignation of the Bascom man without comment as to the reason for Stahl’s leaving. Commissioner Holly Stacy thanked Stahl, who did not attend the meeting, for his many years of service.

Ken Majors, director of public safety for the county, said he was “completely surprised” by Stahl’s departure.

“He came in (Tuesday) morning, turned in his resignation, and left,” Majors said. “It was a big shock to me. I didn’t know it was coming, but I will have my hands full without him.”

Majors said Stahl had influenced a lot of people over the years, many of whom became emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

“There are a lot of people who are in EMS now because of him.”

In the 1970s, Stahl served as a volunteer firefighter for the Bascom Fire Department while helping to start the EMS service in the western Seneca County burgh. He served many years as the local EMS coordinator for Bascom before becoming the director for the fledgling Seneca County EMS system.

Stahl was serving as the county’s public safety director when the county divided EMS and EMA into two entities. Majors guessed that was around 2005, and Stahl became the EMA director at the time. The two departments became the Department of Public Safety in 2016, Majors said.

According to Majors, Stahl had retired a couple of years ago, but kept working as the EMA director.

During the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning, it was announced Stahl’s resignation was effective Jan. 1, but Majors said Stahl’s departure was effective immediately Tuesday morning.

Work on updating the county’s 9-1-1 system will continue, Majors said, with members of a committee taking up the slack. In the meantime, Majors said a search is likely to take place to find a replacement for Stahl.

Majors said Stahl will be greatly missed.

“He served Seneca County faithfully for more than 30 years. He’s done a lot for the area, helping to solve communications issues and playing key roles in emergency planning and other (aspects) of public safety.”

Calls made to Stahl’s residence for comment were not answered, and messages left were not returned.

