Public Record

Accidents

Friday

• Caller reported a semi hitting a sign at a location in the 600 block of Buckley Street at 7:11 p.m. Officer advised a crosswalk pole/light system was struck by a semi and it was removed from the sidewalk; advised it would need to be replaced.

• Caller reported a non-injury accident in front of a location in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street at 3:34 p.m.

Arrests

Saturday

• Denise L. Lemley, 50, Fostoria, was arrested following a traffic stop at a North Countyline Street location.

• Two subjects were arrested following a report of a fight inside a South Main Street location.

Citations

Saturday

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a traffic crash at an East North Street location.

Miscellaneous

Sunday

• Complainant requested an officer speak with a juvenile who was throwing snow balls at cars and a residence on Findlay Street. Officer advised he was unable to locate.

• 9-1-1 caller reported a male broke her cell phone and was trying to break the other one at an East North Street location. Officer warned both for disorderly conduct.

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer about a subject making comments about the city, and police and fire departments.

• 9-1-1 caller reported her boyfriend was breaking her property and was trying to throw her out of the house. Officer advised neither party was accepting responsibility for anything that occurred.

• Manager of a Van Buren Street location reported a young girl in the parking lot who ran away from home due to abuse. Officer advised the child was released to the parents with a safety plan.

Saturday

• A hospital representative called and requested an officer for a patient trying to leave. Officer on scene advised the patient calmed down.

• A Walnut Street caller requested an officer regarding possible gunshots in the area. Officer advised no neighbors heard the shots.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at a West Axline Street location regarding a drunk male.

• Complainant brought a possible $50 bill on station he received from a business.

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported his teenage daughter wasn’t listening to the rules of the house. Officer advised he spoke to the parents.

• A South Wood Street caller reported a vehicle was parked across he street from the location. Officer advised the vehicle was towed because it had expired plates and was parked on the roadway.

• Alarm company reported a commercial burglar alarm at an East North Street location.

Friday

• Caller requested a welfare check on a male subject at a North Main Street address. Officer advised he was unable to locate.

• An East South Street subject reported an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway, requested an officer. Officer advised he spoke to the owner, who moved the vehicle.

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a Perry Street location, requested an officer. Officer advised the subject was waiting to clean the location; everything was fine.

• Complainant advised children were shooting BB guns from a North Countyline Street location. Officer advised there was no answer at the door; he would check back later.

• Caller requested to speak to an officer about an incident that took place in the parking lot of a location.

FIRE RUNS

Sunday

• 9-1-1 transfer call from Wood County at 12:27 p.m., EMS requested to the 600 block of North Union Street for a child that had a glass door fall on its head; advised the child was not cut, but was throwing up and trying to fall asleep.

Saturday

• 9-1-1 call at 8:51 a.m., EMS requested to the 300 block of West South Street for a subject who took a lot of pills.

SENECA COUNTY

Arrests

Saturday

• Dean E. Bellomy, 55, Fostoria, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Citations

Saturday

• Deputy issued a citation for speed to two drivers following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Township Road 112 and North Township Road 87.

Friday

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on West Ohio 12.

Miscellaneous

Sunday

• A West Ohio 18 caller reported finding a hole in the window of the location and found a BB.

