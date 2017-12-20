Public Record
FOSTORIA
Accidents
Friday
• Caller reported a semi hitting a sign at a location in the 600 block of Buckley Street at 7:11 p.m. Officer advised a crosswalk pole/light system was struck by a semi and it was removed from the sidewalk; advised it would need to be replaced.
• Caller reported a non-injury accident in front of a location in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street at 3:34 p.m.
Arrests
Saturday
• Denise L. Lemley, 50, Fostoria, was arrested following a traffic stop at a North Countyline Street location.
• Two subjects were arrested following a report of a fight inside a South Main Street location.
Citations
Saturday
• Officer issued a citation following a report of a traffic crash at an East North Street location.
Miscellaneous
Sunday
• Complainant requested an officer speak with a juvenile who was throwing snow balls at cars and a residence on Findlay Street. Officer advised he was unable to locate.
• 9-1-1 caller reported a male broke her cell phone and was trying to break the other one at an East North Street location. Officer warned both for disorderly conduct.
• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer about a subject making comments about the city, and police and fire departments.
• 9-1-1 caller reported her boyfriend was breaking her property and was trying to throw her out of the house. Officer advised neither party was accepting responsibility for anything that occurred.
• Manager of a Van Buren Street location reported a young girl in the parking lot who ran away from home due to abuse. Officer advised the child was released to the parents with a safety plan.
Saturday
• A hospital representative called and requested an officer for a patient trying to leave. Officer on scene advised the patient calmed down.
• A Walnut Street caller requested an officer regarding possible gunshots in the area. Officer advised no neighbors heard the shots.
• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at a West Axline Street location regarding a drunk male.
• Complainant brought a possible $50 bill on station he received from a business.
• A Columbus Avenue caller reported his teenage daughter wasn’t listening to the rules of the house. Officer advised he spoke to the parents.
• A South Wood Street caller reported a vehicle was parked across he street from the location. Officer advised the vehicle was towed because it had expired plates and was parked on the roadway.
• Alarm company reported a commercial burglar alarm at an East North Street location.
Friday
• Caller requested a welfare check on a male subject at a North Main Street address. Officer advised he was unable to locate.
• An East South Street subject reported an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway, requested an officer. Officer advised he spoke to the owner, who moved the vehicle.
• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a Perry Street location, requested an officer. Officer advised the subject was waiting to clean the location; everything was fine.
• Complainant advised children were shooting BB guns from a North Countyline Street location. Officer advised there was no answer at the door; he would check back later.
• Caller requested to speak to an officer about an incident that took place in the parking lot of a location.
FIRE RUNS
Sunday
• 9-1-1 transfer call from Wood County at 12:27 p.m., EMS requested to the 600 block of North Union Street for a child that had a glass door fall on its head; advised the child was not cut, but was throwing up and trying to fall asleep.
Saturday
• 9-1-1 call at 8:51 a.m., EMS requested to the 300 block of West South Street for a subject who took a lot of pills.
SENECA COUNTY
Arrests
Saturday
• Dean E. Bellomy, 55, Fostoria, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Citations
Saturday
• Deputy issued a citation for speed to two drivers following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Township Road 112 and North Township Road 87.
Friday
• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on West Ohio 12.
Miscellaneous
Sunday
• A West Ohio 18 caller reported finding a hole in the window of the location and found a BB.