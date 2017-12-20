Fostoria man spending holidays helping hurricane relief efforts

Ron Williams of Fostoria, a volunteer with the American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter, will be spending the holidays as part of the ongoing hurricane relief effort in Puerto Rico.

Williams will be flying to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday to begin his assignment distributing Red Cross emergency supplies to those affected by Hurricane Maria.

“We are truly appreciative of Ron and the hundreds of volunteers who will not be home with their families during the holiday season, but will be serving the hundreds of thousands of people still recovering from the devastation storms that struck Puerto Rico,” said Red Cross Executive Director Todd James. “The compassion and commitment shown by Ron and the thousands of Red Cross volunteers that are providing aid in Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida, California and many other areas is making a real difference in the lives of families struggling to rebuild after the disasters that devastated their homes.”

This is Williams’ second deployment for hurricane relief this year. In September, he served in Texas as part of the Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey response.

Starting in late August, the American Red Cross launched wide-ranging relief efforts to help people devastated by three historic back-to-back hurricanes — Harvey, Irma and Maria — followed closely by the deadliest week of wildfires in California history.

Hurricane Response Efforts (Harvey, Irma and Maria)

• Since late August, the Red Cross, along with community and government partners, has provided 1.3 million (1,342,200) overnight stays in emergency shelters. That’s more overnight shelter stays than the past five years combined. Shelters were opened in eight states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This includes: more than 414,800 overnight shelter stays in Texas and Louisiana for Harvey victims; more than 555,300 overnight shelter stays across six states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for Irma victims; and more than 372,000 overnight stays in primarily government shelters across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands for Maria victims.

• With the help of partners, the Red Cross has served more than 14.7 million (14,725,000) meals and snacks — that’s more food than the past four years combined.

• The Red Cross has distributed more than 7 million (7,048,500) emergency relief items to people in need.

• Red Cross volunteers have provided more than 217,900 mental health and health services to support and care for those affected.

• A total of more than 16,700 trained disaster workers, 91 percent of them volunteers, have been mobilized to support hurricane relief efforts. Many of these workers have supported multiple relief operations or deployed multiple times.

Northern California Wildfires

• The Red Cross, community and government partners have provided more than 27,900 overnight stays in emergency shelters.

• With the help of partners, the Red Cross has served more than 197,400 meals and snacks, and provided more than 16,500 mental health and health services to support and care for those affected.

• The Red Cross has distributed more than 145,900 emergency relief items such as masks, gloves, rakes, trash bags and comfort kits containing deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other hygiene items to people in need.

• To help people recover and get back on their feet, the Red Cross has opened more than 2,900 cases, reaching more than 7,700 Californians.

All Red Cross disaster relief is provided free of charge. To help people affected by disasters big and small, a donation can be made to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. These gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters.

