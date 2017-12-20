BRIAN BOHNERT / the Review Times

Taylor Marshall (left) and Joe Thibodeau open packages of food to hand out to families during a 20,000-pound bulk food giveaway hosted by Pantry Plus of Seneca County Tuesday at Seneca Lanes, 1090 North U.S. 23. A constant stream of vehicles flooded into the bowling alley’s parking lot between 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, all carrying local families. Volunteers were stationed throughout the parking lot, ushering drivers through one by one before loading their trunks and seats with food. The food drive was open to any Seneca County resident who brought a photo ID and a piece of mail showing their current address. Pantry Plus of Seneca County hosts two bulk food giveaways each year.

