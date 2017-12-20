Council revokes tax break

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Council revoked a tax break Tuesday for a developer that abruptly backed out of a deal to build a Tim Hortons in town.

The city entered into a Community Reinvestment Area tax abatement with Rensko Properties LLC on Dec. 20, 2016 so the firm could construct a 1,980 square-foot Tim Hortons restaurant and drive-thru at 918 N. Countyline St.

The deal granted the Westerville-based firm a 10-year, 50-percent break on its real estate taxes to offset additional costs associated with the $1.3 million project.

Without warning to city officials, Rensko listed the property for sale last month and has since repeatedly ignored correspondence from Mayor Eric Keckler and Law Director Tim Hoover.

In a letter dated Dec. 5, the city requested the Rensko address its intentions to build the restaurant or restore the now empty lot to a respectable condition.

“They were given until Dec. 31 to straighten that property out, as far as the way it looks,” Keckler said Tuesday. “We’ll see what happens between now and the first of the year, and we’ll address it then.”

If Rensko fails to do so, the mayor said he is prepared to work with the city’s law department on potential legal action.

The property is listed through Zelnik Realty Limited at a price of $459,000.

Had the project seen completion, Fostoria’s Tim Hortons was expected to create between 30-40 new jobs within its first six months.

Separately, council adopted an ordinance allowing ProMedica to move forward with a plan to refinance existing debt and obtain $300 million in new money for future projects.

By refinancing existing bonds issued through Lucas County, ProMedica expects to cut its interest rate in half, said Tim Roberts, director of Corporate Treasury for ProMedica.

ProMedica will also look to obtain $300 million in new money from Lucas County, which will go toward a large-scale project at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Roberts said approximately $10 million of that new money will be used for projects at other ProMedica hospitals throughout the region, including possibly ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Changes to the federal tax law would eliminate advanced refunding in 2018 and do away with tax-exempt refinancing for 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations.

ProMedica is negotiating with five banks to refinance the debt — four of which are local — to get the deal done by the end of the year.

Also at the meeting, the mayor and members of council thanked 3rd Ward Councilman Jon Hay for his service to the city throughout his term. Earlier this year, Hay announced he would not seek a second term and would instead be stepping down.

As of Tuesday, no one has expressed interest in the soon-to-be vacant position.

Anyone interested in applying for the 3rd Ward seat on council has until close of business Friday to submit a cover letter and resume to the mayor’s office.

If no one applies for the job this week, Council President Steve Kauffman said the deadline could be extended.

In other business:

• Council approved temporary budget appropriations for the first quarter of 2018 to keep the government operating while officials put the finishing touches on the permanent budget.

• Council adopted an ordinance approving a $125,000 loan from the Revolving Loan Fund to WRKS Investments, LLC.

This loan does not consist of funds generated by income tax or property tax.

According to the legislation, the loan is to be repaid at 2-percent interest annually for 10 years.

• An ordinance adopting and amending permanent 2017 appropriations was also approved Tuesday.

• An ordinance allowing Amplex Internet to utilize Fostoria’s twin water towers for the purpose of installing wireless internet access points remained tabled Tuesday.

The legislation has been tabled by council since Oct. 17.

• Safety Service Director Deb Hellman announced the Fostoria Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in council chambers.

The next meeting of Fostoria City Council will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 2 in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

