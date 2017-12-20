Blighted Fostoria homes to be razed

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Eight blighted homes within Fostoria will soon be demolished through the Seneca County Land Bank program, Mayor Eric Keckler said Tuesday.

Seneca County founded the land bank in November 2015 as a tool to return blighted properties to productive use, increase property values and transform neighborhoods all throughout the county.

During Tuesday night’s meeting of Fostoria City Council, the mayor said the eight local properties scheduled for razing would be the first round of many. In all, 90 area homes could be demolished or rehabilitated through the land bank.

“They may not all be tear-downs,” Keckler said. “Some will be offered to places like Habitat for Humanity to be redone. People who are interested in being an owner or occupant of a house in the land bank can talk to them about purchasing it.”

Neighbors of homes on the land bank’s tear-down list will also have the opportunity to apply to buy the properties once they’re demolished.

Also at the meeting, the mayor announced clean-up of the former Clark gas station on North Countyline Street is in its early stages.

Keckler said crews drilling on and around the property are doing so as part of the project, which is being funded through a state grant.

The city received a $100,000 grant from the Ohio Development Services Agency earlier this year to rehabilitate the long-vacant property, 892 N. Countyline St.

A sizable discrepancy between police and firefighter overtime numbers was a prominent topic of discussion throughout Tuesday’s meeting of Fostoria Finance Committee.

Through Dec. 7, Fostoria Police Division accrued a total of $258,522.11 in overtime expenses while Fostoria Fire Division has accumulated $132,788.66.

At-large Councilman Greg Cassidy questioned why the police department’s overtime expenses were so much higher than the fire department’s, and suggested officials examine it further before finalizing the 2018 budget.

“We’re getting close to a new budget, and I’m not interested in seeing this kind of disparity next year,” said Cassidy.

The FPD roster has decreased by three in recent years after a trio of former officers left the department to pursue jobs elsewhere. The mayor told Cassidy the rising costs in the department’s overtime is directly linked to having less officers on the road.

“Part of the five-year recovery plan, as you know, is to replace those officers,” Keckler said. “We also are in the midst of testing to put a new list together to replace officers.”

FPD is in the process of hiring officers to replace those three officers. In total, 14 hopefuls are on the city’s list of viable candidates.

The next Fostoria Finance Committee will take place at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 2 in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

