Public Record

Posted On Tue. Dec 19th, 2017
Fostoria
citations
Monday:
• Officer issued a citation following a report of a two-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of North Countyline Street at 5:32 a.m.
Sunday:
• Officer issued citations to two subjects following an incident on East Fourth Street regarding a suicidal male subject.
thefts
Monday:
• Subject came on station and reported someone had stolen money from her checking account through fraud.
• A McDougal Street complainant reported their Christmas lights were stolen.
Sunday:
• Subject came on station to report the theft of a vehicle from a North Township Road 1166 location.
miscellaneous
Monday:
• Complainant advised of a vehicle with a trailer parked completely across the sidewalk on South Main Street; noted children had to walk into the street to get around it. Officer spoke with the owner who was moving the trailer.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Center Street.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding telephone harassment as a subject would not stop calling her and had brought her juvenile daughter into the problem. Officer advised how to obtain a CPO.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer in reference to threatening text messages.
• A North Main Street caller reported finding his garage door open.
• Caller reported suspicious subjects in the back parking area of a Columbus Avenue location. Officer was unable to locate.
Sunday:
• An East Crocker Street caller claimed someone struck their vehicle and left the scene. Officer noted no traffic crash or hit-skip occurred.
• Complainant reported unknown subjects threw dog feces at his Stinchcomb Drive door.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Beier Drive.
• Caller stated a male subject was making threats.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Plaza Drive.
fire runs
Sunday:
• EMS was requested for a suicidal male subject in the 100 block of East Fourth Street at 4:47 p.m.
• Squad was dispatched at 3:26 p.m. to the 500 block of East North Street.
Seneca County
accidents
Sunday:
• Deputies responded to a report of a traffic accident at West Ohio 18 and North County Road 5.
thefts
Monday:
• A West Ohio 18 caller requested a deputy in reference to theft of a snowblower.
miscellaneous
Monday:
• Caller reported cattle was loose on West County Road 18.

