Public Record

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a two-vehicle accident in the 1100 block of North Countyline Street at 5:32 a.m.

Sunday:

• Officer issued citations to two subjects following an incident on East Fourth Street regarding a suicidal male subject.

thefts

Monday:

• Subject came on station and reported someone had stolen money from her checking account through fraud.

• A McDougal Street complainant reported their Christmas lights were stolen.

Sunday:

• Subject came on station to report the theft of a vehicle from a North Township Road 1166 location.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Complainant advised of a vehicle with a trailer parked completely across the sidewalk on South Main Street; noted children had to walk into the street to get around it. Officer spoke with the owner who was moving the trailer.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Center Street.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding telephone harassment as a subject would not stop calling her and had brought her juvenile daughter into the problem. Officer advised how to obtain a CPO.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer in reference to threatening text messages.

• A North Main Street caller reported finding his garage door open.

• Caller reported suspicious subjects in the back parking area of a Columbus Avenue location. Officer was unable to locate.

Sunday:

• An East Crocker Street caller claimed someone struck their vehicle and left the scene. Officer noted no traffic crash or hit-skip occurred.

• Complainant reported unknown subjects threw dog feces at his Stinchcomb Drive door.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Beier Drive.

• Caller stated a male subject was making threats.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Plaza Drive.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS was requested for a suicidal male subject in the 100 block of East Fourth Street at 4:47 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 3:26 p.m. to the 500 block of East North Street.

Seneca County

accidents

Sunday:

• Deputies responded to a report of a traffic accident at West Ohio 18 and North County Road 5.

thefts

Monday:

• A West Ohio 18 caller requested a deputy in reference to theft of a snowblower.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller reported cattle was loose on West County Road 18.

