Preparing boxes of Christmas dinners

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Volunteers fill bags with all the fixings of a Christmas dinner Monday morning at Pantry Plus of Seneca County. The pantry hosted its holiday food giveaway for qualifying area residents, providing them with a ham, bagged mashed potatoes, gravy mix, green beans, corn, biscuits and a snack item. About 325 people signed up for the program and at least 20 more were on the waiting list.

