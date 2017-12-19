MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Preparing boxes of Christmas dinners

Posted On Tue. Dec 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Volunteers fill bags with all the fixings of a Christmas dinner Monday morning at Pantry Plus of Seneca County. The pantry hosted its holiday food giveaway for qualifying area residents, providing them with a ham, bagged mashed potatoes, gravy mix, green beans, corn, biscuits and a snack item. About 325 people signed up for the program and at least 20 more were on the waiting list.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Santa's hours

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Lake Erie Water Intake

Plan to combat algae would bump up water rates

Posted On14 Dec 2017
John-Dorsey-Browns-New-GM

John Dorsey named Browns GM

Posted On08 Dec 2017
Opiod Research

Ohio awards $10M to boost opioid, addiction breakthroughs

Posted On07 Dec 2017
Browns fire Sashi Brown from front office

Winless Browns fire VP Brown, coach Hue Jackson keeps job

Posted On07 Dec 2017
Cleveland's Progressive Field Ballpark

Cleveland Indians extend safety netting at ballpark for 2018 

Posted On06 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Girls Basketball Monday’s Results Three Rivers Athletic Conference Findlay 51, Oregon Clay 49 Toledo Notre Dame 51,
Posted On 18 Dec 2017
Off

Junior high basketball: Hopewell-Loudon sweeps pair from Cory-Rawson

Hopewell-Loudon’s junior high boys basketball teams swept a pair of games from Cory-Rawson on Monday. Hopewell-Loudon scored a 49-21 win in
Posted On 18 Dec 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Elmwood girls team wins 5th straight

By SHANNON DOVE STAFF WRITER BLOOMDALE — New Riegel’s last game was four days prior to Saturday’s road trip to Elmwood, but it
Posted On 17 Dec 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company