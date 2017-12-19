GlamourGals helps others look good and feel loved

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Many women know the positive affects a simple manicure or makeover can provide.

Even senior citizens like to feel glamourous every once in a while.

In an effort to help them feel beautiful, a group of area students have come together to form a GlamourGals chapter in the tri-county area, visiting nursing homes to provide female residents with makeovers.

The group of student volunteers visits a local care facility — Independence House or St. Francis Nursing Home — once a month to provide makeovers to area senior citizens.

But it’s more than just makeovers and manicures.

“We saw how lonely some of the residents were, that even just saying ‘Hi’ got the biggest smile out of them,” member and organizer Jena Huffman, senior at Hopewell-Loudon Local School, said. “They’re so happy and it’s so rewarding to see the smiles on their faces when they tell us how much they enjoy our company.”

She explained how one resident named Rose often tells the volunteers she thinks of them as grandchildren, telling them she loves them and is looking forward to their next visit.

“We want to build relationships with people who may not get visitors and bring extra joy to those who do,” Huffman said.

After Huffman and a friend attended a Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leadership seminar last summer, they decided to rally some of their friends and peers from area schools together to form a local GlamourGals chapter. The first makeover took place in August of 2016.

While many volunteers come in and help when they can, Huffman said there are a select few who consistently attend the makeovers — Huffman, Gretta Kissell and Meghan Sayre, seniors; Nicole Fry, junior at Old Fort Local School; and Heidi Kissell, sophomore; as well as Bethany Wilfong, a Tiffin Columbian student.

Huffman said the chapter is always looking for more student volunteers to help with manicures and make the residents “feel beautiful again.”

In addition, the local chapter began a group within GlamourGals for male residents. Guys and Games kicked off Sunday with male volunteers playing games such as Scrabble with the male residents at Independence House.

“The guys (at the nursing homes) would just come down and sit and watch as we gave the ladies makeovers so we thought, “Why couldn’t we make something up for them?'” Huffman said.

Sunday was a special treat for Independence House residents. The GlamourGals chapter hosted a holiday party for the residents. They gave them stockings with various gifts, made sweaters and ornaments, played games and had the residents help decorate a GlamourGals Christmas tree.

Funding for the event came in the form of a Chapter Creativity Grant Huffman applied for through GlamourGals Foundation, Inc. The local chapter received nearly $70 to provide holiday cheer to the nursing home residents.

“They tell us all the time that they really appreciate us coming out there because some of them don’t get visitors,” Huffman said. “But we’re so appreciative of the residents because they’re always so happy to see us.”

The GlamourGals Foundation, Inc. helps to provide valuable services for two populations: teen volunteers and the seniors they visit. According to the website, the program seeks to “inspire and organize teen volunteers to provide an ongoing companionship and complimentary beauty makeovers to women living in senior homes.”

The website states about 60 percent of women in nursing home facilities never receive visitors.

“The problem of elder isolation happens largely out of sight, as seniors are moved from their communities and placed in residential care,” the website reads. “With your help, we can work towards a solution to elder isolation and build friendships that span generations.”

For more information on GlamourGals Foundation, Inc., visit www.glamourgals.org.

For more information on Fostoria’s chapter or to get involved, contact Huffman at jena.huffman@yahoo.com.

