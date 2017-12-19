MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Flu activity upgraded to ‘widespread’

Posted On Tue. Dec 19th, 2017
The Ohio Department of Health reports rising flu activity, and the geographic spread being elevated to “regional.”
Flu activity in Ohio has now been elevated to “widespread,” the highest level. During last year’s flu season, flu activity in Ohio didn’t reach “widespread” geographic spread until mid-January.
“We have been noticing more flu activity than last year,” Beth Schweitzer, Seneca County health commissioner, said. “We advise people to get a flu shot. It’s not too late as flu season can continue through March.”
During the week ending Dec. 9 (most recent data available), there were 144 new flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio, compared to 92 the week prior, and 29 during the same week last year.
So far this flu season, there have been 401 flu-associated hospitalizations.
New flu-associated hospitalizations continue to trend above the five-year average.
Seasonal influenza, also known as the flu, causes fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches, according to the ODH. It is usually spread through coughing and sneezing.
According to ODH, most people who get the flu usually recover in one to two weeks, but the flu can be deadly. The ODH reports an estimated 200,000 people are hospitalized with the flu each year in the U.S. and it is estimated there are more than 20,000 flu related deaths.
The ODH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone six months and older get a flu shot as soon as possible. Vaccination is the best protection against flu viruses.
“Of course, good hand washing, covering when you cough and staying home when you don’t feel well are also important to stop the spread of the flu,” Schweitzer said.

