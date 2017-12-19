Bettsville man to be considered for another term on WSOS Commission

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

A Bettsville man is to be considered for another one-year term on the WSOS Community Action Commission when the Seneca County commissioners meet at 10 a.m. today.

Paul Harrison will begin his 16th year as a member of the WSOS Commission if approved by the county commissioners.

“He first began serving in May 2003,” said Deb Martin of WSOS. “He’s quite an asset.”

The commissioners are also slated to vote to appoint Mike Kerschner, president of the board of county commissioners, to a similar one-year term on the WSOS Commission.

The renewal of a one-year contract with Dr. Chris Sears as the medical director for the Seneca County Jail is also listed on the agenda for today’s meeting. Nicole Smith of the commissioner’s office told the Review Times Monday the contract would pay Sears $70,000 for the year’s service as the jail physician.

The acceptance of the resignation of Tanya Hemmer, assistant county administrator, is to be considered by the board. That resignation would be effective Dec. 29, Smith said.

A contract with the Lucas County commissioners, on behalf of the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, is to be considered. That contract is for the provision of autopsy services and for toxicology reports for 2018.

The commissioners are also to mull a contract with the Wyandot County commissioners that would allow the Seneca County Youth Center to provide services for Wyandot County juveniles in the upcoming year.

Supplemental appropriations are to be voted on for various funds, including:

• Juvenile mediation special projects fund, $2,000;

• County Sewer District fund, $3,683.90; and

• Sewer replacement and improvement fund, $22,000.

A work session for the commissioners is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m., and an executive session is planned to start immediately after the regular meeting is called to order at 10 a.m. Smith said the executive session is to discuss collective bargaining issues.

Comments

comments