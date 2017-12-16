MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Vehicle torn in half during collision on CR 592

One of two vehicles involved in a collision on County Road 592 sits split in half early Friday evening near Fostoria. According to a trooper with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Keara Steving, 21, of Fostoria, was driving a Chrysler eastbound on County Road 592 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday when she lost control of the vehicle, slid sideways, and was struck by 53-year-old David Signor, of Tiffin, who was driving westbound in a Ford. The impact from the crash caused Steving’s vehicle to split in two. The trooper said there are a number of factors that can cause a vehicle to split in half during a crash, including speed. He also said modern vehicles are designed to absorb substantial impact and fall apart in order to better protect those riding inside. Steving was cited for failure to control, but no one was injured in the crash. That portion of County Road 592 was shut down for roughly an hour Friday, between 6-7 p.m. Fostoria Fire Division and Kansas Volunteer Fire Department both assisted on the scene.

Comments

comments