MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

St. Wendelin students build gingerbread houses

(From left) Christian Portillo, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Mira Grant, all 6, decorate gingerbread houses and trees Friday afternoon at St. Wendelin Catholic School. Linda Shetzer’s kindergarteners were rewarded for good behavior and had the opportunity to decorate their own gingerbread houses and trees.

