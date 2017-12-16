Public Record
Fostoria
accidents
Thursday:
• Complainant reported a single-vehicle accident at Ohio 12 and Independence Road at 9:05 p.m.
thefts
Friday:
• A Verizon representative reported batteries were stolen from a cell tower on Perrysburg Road
• Complainant stated he believed someone dropped a stolen off truck at his Findlay Street business. Officer noted the vehicle was stolen; no noted damage and no known suspects.
miscellaneous
Friday:
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Liberty Street.
• Officer transported a juvenile to school from Beier Drive.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Main Street.
Thursday:
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Tiffin Street.
fire runs
Thursday:
• Fostoria Fire Department responded to a report of fire near the railroad tracks on Columbus Avenue at 5:04 p.m. Personnel noted the reported fire was actually heaters placed under the rails to prevent ice buildup.
Seneca County
arrests
Thursday:
• Christopher Pryor, was arrested in Sandusky County on a Seneca County warrant.