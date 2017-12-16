Public Record

Posted On Sat. Dec 16th, 2017
Fostoria
accidents
Thursday:
• Complainant reported a single-vehicle accident at Ohio 12 and Independence Road at 9:05 p.m.
thefts
Friday:
• A Verizon representative reported batteries were stolen from a cell tower on Perrysburg Road
• Complainant stated he believed someone dropped a stolen off truck at his Findlay Street business. Officer noted the vehicle was stolen; no noted damage and no known suspects.
miscellaneous
Friday:
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Liberty Street.
• Officer transported a juvenile to school from Beier Drive.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Main Street.
Thursday:
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Tiffin Street.
fire runs
Thursday:
• Fostoria Fire Department responded to a report of fire near the railroad tracks on Columbus Avenue at 5:04 p.m. Personnel noted the reported fire was actually heaters placed under the rails to prevent ice buildup.
Seneca County
arrests
Thursday:
• Christopher Pryor, was arrested in Sandusky County on a Seneca County warrant.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Friday’s Results Northern Buckeye Conference Elmwood 69, Rossford 41 Otsego 68, Fostoria Senior 59 Northwest Ohio
Posted On 16 Dec 2017
Prep roundup: Settles scores 25 in loss to Otsego

TONTOGANY — Otsego used balanced scoring and a second-quarter advantage Friday night as the Knights held off Fostoria 68-59 in a Northern
Posted On 16 Dec 2017
Boys basketball: Old Fort holds off New Riegel

By ANDY WOLF STAFF WRITER NEW RIEGEL — Seemingly out of nowhere, New Riegel appeared to gain all the momentum it needed to make a comeback
Posted On 16 Dec 2017
