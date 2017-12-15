Public Record

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. Dec 15th, 2017
Fostoria
accidents
Thursday:
• Officer reported a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail near West South and South Countyline streets at 9:57 a.m.
Wednesday:
• Caller reported a vehicle was in the field near Plaza Drive and Perrysburg Road at 10:04 p.m.
arrests
Thursday:
• Findlay Police Department arrested Ryan D. Steward on a local warrant.
thefts
Thursday:
• Complainant reported his credit card was used in the Netherlands.
miscellaneous
Thursday:
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.
• A West North Street caller requested to speak with an officer regarding problems with a neighbor.
• Subject brought a canine on station that found on South Main Street. Dog was impounded.
• Complainant requested to speak to an officer in reference to problems with their Cherry Street neighbors.
• Caller found a dog on Taft Boulevard.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Perrysburg Road.
• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested mutual aid as complainant reported her neighbors were arguing and someone screamed and yelled “drop the knife” near North Countyline Street and West Jones Road. Officer spoke with subjects who advised it was nothing physical.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.
Wednesday:
• Seneca County received a complaint of a food truck swerving on Sandusky Street. Officer was unable to locate.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.
• Complainant wanted a report on file for a scammer that was calling him.
• Subject came on station speaking to his girlfriend on the phone who was being followed by her estranged husband. Officer advised subjects how to obtain a CPO.
Seneca County
accidents
Thursday:
• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested deputies respond to a report of a vehicle in a ditch near South County Road 591 and South Township Road 93 at 12:28 a.m.
Wednesday:
• Caller reported a vehicle in a ditch near West Township Road 112 and North Township Road 59 at 11:37 p.m.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Caller advised a juvenile female was having a meltdown on Monroe Street in Bettsville.
• Complainant reported suspicious vehicles were on the neighbor’s North Township Road 63 address.

