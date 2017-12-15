Newest member of fire dept. sworn in

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria Fire Department has added to its fire family.

The newest, and youngest, member of the department was sworn in Thursday morning by Mayor Eric Keckler.

Jake Baker, 21, was recently hired as a firefighter and paramedic/EMT for Fostoria’s fire department. An Oregon, Ohio, native, he was a paid volunteer for the Oregon Fire Department for about a year and a half before he applied for the local position.

“I’m excited to get experience and be full-time,” Baker said. “I hope to become a better firefighter and paramedic.”

Baker attended Owens Community College in Perrysburg where he became a certified firefighter and paramedic/EMT. He lives in Oregon with his wife of two months.

His first day with Fostoria’s department was Monday. He is completing orientation by working 40 hours a week throughout the rest of the year, working on every crew and getting to know his new fire family. He will be assigned to a shift after the first of the year.

“It’s always good to get someone in that knows a little bit about the fire service,” interim fire Chief Brian Herbert said, noting Baker’s Oregon fire chief gave him great recommendations. “It’ll be good to get some young blood into the department.”

Baker’s hire is the first through the city’s new SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant, according to Keckler.

The city was awarded the SAFER grant for an unprecedented third time in September.

The first two installments of the federally funded program provided $1.2 million over the course of two years to retain eight firefighter positions. This version of the SAFER grant, however, is a three-year program providing $404,666 toward the hiring of three additional firefighters.

The program will fund 75 percent of the wages and benefits of three firefighters throughout the first two years, dropping to 25 percent in the third year.

Herbert said the department and the city are looking to hire two more personnel through the SAFER grant.

“His hire is going to reduce overtime costs because he is being put on a shift that has been short-manned for quite a while,” Herbert said. “It won’t raise the minimum manning per shift until the others are hired.”

Fostoria Fire Department has been operating under a three-man minimum per shift, with about five guys scheduled per shift for nearly two years.

In addition to Herbert and Baker, Fostoria Fire Department includes captains, Warren Digby (1995) and Jason Root (1994); acting captain, Jerry Goodman (1991); lieutenants, Fred Reinhart (2006) and Greg Keiser (1996); acting lieutenant, Cory Gregg (1995); firefighter/medics, Kyle Blausey (2001), Jason Distel (2007), Randy Ruble (2013), Joe Gill (2013) and Michael Brown (2016); and firefighter/EMTs, Dave Cook (1995), Mark Cassidy (2001) and Harry Miller (2001).

