Around 500 area children to receive gifts this year

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Not only because the tri-county area received a blanket of white, sparkling snow on Wednesday, but also because more families have placed presents under their green, shimmering trees.

Around 500 area children will receive a Christmas this year when they otherwise might not have.

A Christmas for Every Child hosted its 13th annual toy store Thursday, offering families the chance to Christmas shop for their children, an opportunity some say they might not have had otherwise.

“This has helped us out a lot,” Cassandra Hay, mother of three, said, explaining she and her husband have been unemployed for quite some time. “I’m very happy and excited the kids are going to have a Christmas this year. It makes me want to cry because they didn’t have one last year. So I can’t tell you how much this means.”

Although the toy drive started off slow, donations came trickling in quickly as the deadline approached.

Typically only able to provide each child with one gift, Organizer Amber Herbert said the community stepped up and generously provided enough toys and money for each child to receive three gifts, a stocking full of items and a book.

“I’m very excited and extremely thankful to the community,” she said. “At the last minute, a lot of people stepped up to help.”

If they didn’t donate toys for the toy drive, community members volunteered in other ways, such as stuffing stockings full of items or serving as guides at the toy store.

Members of Fostoria’s Police Division as well as staff from Fostoria City and Old Fort Local schools volunteered their time Thursday, helping shoppers around the toy store to find the perfect gifts for their youngsters.

“It’s so helpful because there are so many stops this year,” Herbert said, noting the multiple stops are a good problem to have. “I would love to be able to do this every year.”

Donated items were dropped off at the Review Times or left in designated boxes located at area businesses and organizations around town. Monetary donations were also accepted for organizers to go out and purchase toys to fill in the gaps at various age levels.

The toys were divided into groups based on age — 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 years old — and set up in those groups with signs indicating the age levels so parents knew which tables had the best gifts for their child(ren).

“I think it’s awesome,” said Jessica Corbin, mother of three. “They’re going to be very, very happy with what they get. They’re going to be excited. We appreciate all of their help.”

In addition to three toys per child, A Christmas for Every Child was able to provide each youngster with a stocking this Christmas. Stuffed with items such as deodorant, toothpaste, chap sticks, body sprays, school supplies, individually-wrapped snack items and small toys.

“It’s a huge bonus for the families to add those personal care items,” Herbert said. “Those things add up price wise so this is just another way we can help them.”

The event was organized by the Review Times, the Geary Family YMCA, Longfellow School, St. Wendelin Catholic School, the Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots and more.

For the second year in a row, the Fostoria Kiwanis Club has hosted a book drive for the annual toy store. The organization collected more than 500 new children’s books and divided them up by age group. Parents, grandparents and guardians had the opportunity to select a book for their children for Christmas.

“We weren’t sure the first year how well it would go but people were very grateful,” Julie Reinhart, Young Children Priority One chair, said. “Books provide more of a chance for them to sit down and do something together.

“We were blessed with so many nice donations of books at different reading levels. Parents had nice choices. We had a lot of people say, ‘Oh, this is something I can read to them.'”

“It helps out a whole lot. We can’t thank these groups enough for their help,” said Tamma Wright, who was shopping for her daughter and two granddaughters. “These gifts are going to brighten their lives up. They’re going to love them.”

