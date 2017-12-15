Amplex Internet ‘mystified’ by lack of communication with city officials

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Talks between an internet service provider and city officials abruptly halted more than two months ago, and representatives of the company have no idea why.

Amplex Internet had been working with the city to bring its broadband service to Fostoria for more than a year, but legislation regarding a potential agreement was tabled by Fostoria City Council on Oct. 17.

Since then, executives with Amplex have been unable to reach city administration regarding the delay — despite attempts to contact Mayor Eric Keckler and Safety Service Director Deb Hellman.

“I thought we had everything worked out and we just kind of quit hearing from everybody,” said Mark Radabaugh, president of Amplex Internet. “I’m just a little bit mystified as to what’s going on.”

Brian Hintze, director of sales and marketing for Amplex, said his most recent conversation with the city took place more than a month ago when he spoke to Police Chief Keith Loreno over the phone.

An agreement with the city would permit Amplex to install wireless access points atop Fostoria’s two water towers in exchange for providing free connectivity to more than a dozen city-owned buildings, as well as the Fostoria Rail Park.

“We were looking at a straight trade. Service to 15 locations, plus the rail park,” Radabaugh said. “I’d be open to negotiations if they wanted to start one, but they haven’t come back to us. I think they got a fair offer in the first place, but we can have the conversation.”

When Hellman introduced the legislation to council on Oct. 3, she said a contract with Amplex would save the city money by allowing the administration to eliminate 17 analog phone lines and convert voiceover IP.

The deal would also create an opportunity for the city to install live video feeds of trains at the rail park, as well as give Fostorians another option for home internet service.

“It definitely helps with connectivity options,” Radabaugh said of his company. “It gives people another option other than Spectrum and AT&T.”

When asked for an update by At-large Councilman Doug Pahl at the Dec. 5 council meeting, Hellman said she had yet to do any additional research into a potential deal with Amplex.

Speaking to the Review Times on Thursday, the mayor declined to provide comment on the matter, saying he had “nothing new to report.”

Amplex first approached the city about leasing the water towers to expand its service to Fostoria several years ago but discussions never really got off the ground. When he reached out to officials a year and a half ago, Hintze said both the mayor and the police chief expressed interest.

Radabaugh said he is still interested in expanding Amplex’s coverage area to Fostoria and he would be willing to meet with members of council to answer any questions.

“Fostoria is a hole in our coverage we’d like to expand to,” he said.

Radabaugh said his company’s equipment takes up less space and consumes less power, which translates to more affordable prices for commercial and residential consumers.

“Our prices are plainly on the site. What you see is exactly what you pay,” he said. “We don’t add fees, other than a $2 fee for a paper bill.”

Amplex currently has access towers in Findlay, Bloomdale, Bowling Green, Weston, Elmore, Pemberville, and more communities throughout northwest Ohio.

Hintze said he receives numerous requests every week from Fostoria residents who want Amplex as an option for their internet service.

“We don’t generally get an incredible number of customers in town, but it works very well in outlying areas of the town,” he said.

For more information on the services Amplex offers, visit http://www.amplex.net/.

Comments

comments