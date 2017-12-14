Students demonstrate their spelling skill

Posted On Thu. Dec 14th, 2017
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Makenna Clouse (front) spells a word to win the 5th grade spelling bee at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School Wednesday morning. Clouse claimed her crown after spelling the words “Chesapeake” and “callous” correctly. Akira Jarret received second place while Landon Mason (back) received third place. Sixth-grade spelling bee winners were Ronnie Diaz, first; Ryan O’Neal, second; and Kristian Carter, third. Third-grade spelling bee winners were Taniyah Poole, first; Kadyn Ferstenau, second; and Erin Auble, third.

