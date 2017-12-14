Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• An East Lytle Street caller reported a female’s legs were ran over by her own vehicle at 6:22 p.m. Officer advised it was a private property accident.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Demetrius Kwame Meekins, 28, 129 Hale St., was arrested for domestic violence.

thefts

Tuesday:

• A North Countyline Street caller advised her purse was stolen.

Wednesday:

• A West Eagle Street caller reported he came home and discovered his home was broken into, and two weapons and a watch were stolen. Officer advised the incident is under investigation.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• A Summit Street caller reported the driver’s side window of a vehicle was busted out.

• A South Wood Street caller reported her vehicle’s window was busted out.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A McDougal Street caller reported her brother was threatening suicide. Officer advised the subject said he never wanted to hurt himself.

• A North Countyline Street caller requested a vehicle unlock. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• A South Union Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding her teenage son being assaulted at school the day prior.

Wednesday:

• A Van Buren Street caller requested a vehicle unlock. Officer advised the vehicle was unlocked.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock at a Spruce Street location. Officer advised he unlocked the vehicle for the caller.

• Hancock County Prosecutor called and reported an individual in his office who made comments about hurting himself and might “do something stupid.” Officer advised the subject agreed to go to Firelands and speak to someone; officer went with the subject and advised at no time did the subject make remarks about harming himself or others.

• A school advised of children fighting on the bus who were now at the school. Officer advised all of the children involved were placed in custody of their parents, who advised they did not wish to pursue charges.

• Complainant reported a female possibly ran out of gas at Mid-block.

• A South Main Street caller requested officers as her daughter’s live-in boyfriend assaulted her and was intoxicated.

• Caller reported a vehicle with tires marked last week near an East High Street location had not been moved. Officer advised the vehicle was towed.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• EMS was requested to the 500 block of Van Buren Street at 7:39 p.m. after a juvenile called 9-1-1 and stated his mother was on the ground and unresponsive. Officers advised the cleared the scene and seized items as evidence.

