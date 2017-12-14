By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

A Fostoria company believes “One Heart Can Change the World.”

That heart is beating at the center of POET Biorefining — Fostoria.

The local refinery is giving a Christmas to 25 Fostoria City Schools’ students as part of its Angel Project. The kids, who remain anonymous to everyone but school officials, are given Christmas presents purchased by POET as well as an angel ornament adorned with words of encouragement.

This year’s angel reads “One Heart Can Change the World.”

“We think it’s amazing we’re able to help these kids,” Tracy Benner, POET accountant, said.

“Their parents or grandparents come in to get the items and they are just very humbled,” Teresa Vogel, Fostoria Junior/Senior High School guidance counselor, added.

The gifts, wrapped in holiday bags, were dropped off to the school Tuesday and were picked up or delivered to families Wednesday.

Items such as pottery kits, sewing kits, makeup and books as well as outfits — from boots to pants and tops — and winter apparel — from coats and scarves to gloves — filled the bags this year. In addition, POET provided the school with school supplies.

“Sometimes they don’t have the money for things like that and we get to give it to them,” Phyllis Willard, POET scale master, said. “We hope to brighten some kids’ faces this holiday season.”

The project is funded through fundraisers, bake sales, 50/50 drawings and other contributions. The money is then divvied out evenly per child.

POET’s employee involvement team reached out to FJSHS in 2012 asking what the local business could do for the school. In an effort to provide those less fortunate with holiday cheer, they chose the Angel Project.

In its first year, the project helped 14 students. Last year, POET helped 59 students. The decrease in numbers this year was a decision officials said they made in an effort to keep the money from spreading too thin.

“We wanted to do a little more for each family,” Vogel said. “We focused on the families that needed it most.”

Students are selected using McKinney-Vento Act guidelines, according to Vogel.

The McKinney-Vento Act is a federal law that ensures immediate enrollment and educational stability for homeless children and provides federal funding to states for the purpose of supporting district programs that serve homeless students.

According to the act, homeless children are defined as “individuals who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence,” such as youth sharing housing due to loss of housing or economic hardships; youth living in motels, hotels, trailer parks or camp grounds; youth living in emergency or transitional shelters; or youth living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, etc.

Although the school did not receive the grant this year, Vogel said she is still acting as a liaison to help the students who qualify under the act.

“We’re still helping the kids in any way we can, finding resources to make these things happen,” she said.

Once all of the students are chosen, letters are mailed to each family with a form for them to list the genders, ages, clothing sizes and interests of not only their FJSHS student but all of their other children as well. The forms, which do not include names, are then given to POET so they can shop for the youngsters.

POET Biorefining opened a plant in Fostoria on Sept. 30, 2008. The ethanol production facility consumes approximately 24 million bushels of locally-grown corn to produce 68 million gallons of ethanol annually, according to the website. It provides environmentally-friendly fuel as well as livestock feed for regional, national and international markets.

The business employs about 40 people and is located at 2111 Sandusky St.

Five POET employees make up the employee involvement team, including Benner, Willard, Emily Schindorff, Jeremy Schindorff and Kyle Renfro.

The group also organizes potlucks and Christmas parties for POET personnel as well as finds staff who can donate time to Fostoria organizations such as the Sharing Kitchen or Habitat for Humanity. However, the Angel Project is their biggest venture, averaging about $3,000 spend on FCS families each year.

“We can’t express enough what it means to our kids and families,” Drew Bauman, principal, said Tuesday.

“We really enjoy it,” Benner responded.

Comments

comments