‘One Heart Can Change the World’

Posted On Thu. Dec 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

By MORGAN MANNS
STAFF WRITER

A Fostoria company believes “One Heart Can Change the World.”
That heart is beating at the center of POET Biorefining — Fostoria.
The local refinery is giving a Christmas to 25 Fostoria City Schools’ students as part of its Angel Project. The kids, who remain anonymous to everyone but school officials, are given Christmas presents purchased by POET as well as an angel ornament adorned with words of encouragement.
This year’s angel reads “One Heart Can Change the World.”
“We think it’s amazing we’re able to help these kids,” Tracy Benner, POET accountant, said.
“Their parents or grandparents come in to get the items and they are just very humbled,” Teresa Vogel, Fostoria Junior/Senior High School guidance counselor, added.
The gifts, wrapped in holiday bags, were dropped off to the school Tuesday and were picked up or delivered to families Wednesday.
Items such as pottery kits, sewing kits, makeup and books as well as outfits — from boots to pants and tops — and winter apparel — from coats and scarves to gloves — filled the bags this year. In addition, POET provided the school with school supplies.
“Sometimes they don’t have the money for things like that and we get to give it to them,” Phyllis Willard, POET scale master, said. “We hope to brighten some kids’ faces this holiday season.”
The project is funded through fundraisers, bake sales, 50/50 drawings and other contributions. The money is then divvied out evenly per child.
POET’s employee involvement team reached out to FJSHS in 2012 asking what the local business could do for the school. In an effort to provide those less fortunate with holiday cheer, they chose the Angel Project.
In its first year, the project helped 14 students. Last year, POET helped 59 students. The decrease in numbers this year was a decision officials said they made in an effort to keep the money from spreading too thin.
“We wanted to do a little more for each family,” Vogel said. “We focused on the families that needed it most.”
Students are selected using McKinney-Vento Act guidelines, according to Vogel.
The McKinney-Vento Act is a federal law that ensures immediate enrollment and educational stability for homeless children and provides federal funding to states for the purpose of supporting district programs that serve homeless students.
According to the act, homeless children are defined as “individuals who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence,” such as youth sharing housing due to loss of housing or economic hardships; youth living in motels, hotels, trailer parks or camp grounds; youth living in emergency or transitional shelters; or youth living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, etc.
Although the school did not receive the grant this year, Vogel said she is still acting as a liaison to help the students who qualify under the act.
“We’re still helping the kids in any way we can, finding resources to make these things happen,” she said.
Once all of the students are chosen, letters are mailed to each family with a form for them to list the genders, ages, clothing sizes and interests of not only their FJSHS student but all of their other children as well. The forms, which do not include names, are then given to POET so they can shop for the youngsters.
POET Biorefining opened a plant in Fostoria on Sept. 30, 2008. The ethanol production facility consumes approximately 24 million bushels of locally-grown corn to produce 68 million gallons of ethanol annually, according to the website. It provides environmentally-friendly fuel as well as livestock feed for regional, national and international markets.
The business employs about 40 people and is located at 2111 Sandusky St.
Five POET employees make up the employee involvement team, including Benner, Willard, Emily Schindorff, Jeremy Schindorff and Kyle Renfro.
The group also organizes potlucks and Christmas parties for POET personnel as well as finds staff who can donate time to Fostoria organizations such as the Sharing Kitchen or Habitat for Humanity. However, the Angel Project is their biggest venture, averaging about $3,000 spend on FCS families each year.
“We can’t express enough what it means to our kids and families,” Drew Bauman, principal, said Tuesday.
“We really enjoy it,” Benner responded.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Christmas toy drive deadline nears

Santa's hours

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Ohio News

John-Dorsey-Browns-New-GM

John Dorsey named Browns GM

Posted On08 Dec 2017
Opiod Research

Ohio awards $10M to boost opioid, addiction breakthroughs

Posted On07 Dec 2017
Browns fire Sashi Brown from front office

Winless Browns fire VP Brown, coach Hue Jackson keeps job

Posted On07 Dec 2017
Cleveland's Progressive Field Ballpark

Cleveland Indians extend safety netting at ballpark for 2018 

Posted On06 Dec 2017
ECOT 2017 Grads

Court won't halt funding reductions for online school ECOT 

Posted On06 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Prep wrestling: Kiser takes charge of FHS wrestling program

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR Justin Kiser does not have quantity at hand in his first year as Fostoria High School’s head wrestling coach.
Posted On 13 Dec 2017
Off

Prep basketball: Gillig going strong for New Riegel

      By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR Brianna Gillig, like most players, began her high school basketball career in a complementary
Posted On 13 Dec 2017
Off

Jr. high basketball: H-L boys win pair

Hopewell-Loudon swept a pair of junior high boys basketball games from Arcadia. The Chieftains took the seventh-grade game 50-6 as Hayden Welly
Posted On 13 Dec 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company