TRIBE spreads Christmas cheer

Posted On Wed. Dec 13th, 2017
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Members of Fostoria High School’s musical group The TRIBE perform Tuesday during the Fostoria Kiwanis Club’s annual holiday luncheon at Good Shepherd Home. The musicians sang a variety of Christmas songs, inviting Kiwanians and guests to sing along, as well as other numbers, including the school’s alma mater and fight song. The TRIBE also performed at the Fostoria Rotary Club’s holiday luncheon Monday.

