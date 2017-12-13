Sixth volume of series on city’s past coming soon

By MORGAN MANNS

The sixth installment of a series documenting Fostoria’s past continues a walk down memory lane while also providing a history lesson.

Fostoria Area Historical Society, in partnership with local film studio Capture1 Studios, presented “The History of Fostoria, Volume VI: Fostoria Grows Up! Part 2, ’60s-’80s” during a screening Monday morning.

Although it won’t be released in time for the holidays, officials said orders are being taken for delivery after the first of the year and remind community members films I-V are still available for purchase.

“The other films are still available,” Leonard Skonecki, president of historical society, said. “And people can place orders for the new film. We’ll make arrangements with anyone to get the DVDs and once we get them in hand, we’ll get them out as quickly as we can.”

The sixth film in the documentary series takes viewers through the city from the 1960s through the 1980s, exploring the lives of residents and how they reacted and adapted to certain events and technological advances.

“It’s a sequel of Part V in the fact that we’re just moving ahead in time, picking up right where we left off and going through time up to the ’80s and the technology boom,” Matt Erman, producer, co-director and founder of Capture1 Studios, said.

Community members describe the blizzard of 1978 and the plant explosion of Standard Railway Fusee Corporation in 1978; as well as share their recollections of national events, such as John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the moon landing; discuss the founding of the Jesus image on an oil tank just outside the city; and recall how technological advancements affected Fostoria and its residents.

“There’s a lot of talk about how life has changed and how Fostoria has changed,” Erman said. “There’s a lot of social stuff involved. “¦ We’re not just giving them a history lesson but also a lesson in social interaction.”

Pictures and video clips of Fostoria then and now are incorporated throughout the film.

Skonecki and Cindy Swartz, activity director at Good Shepherd Home, portray Mr. Charles and Mrs. Ann Foster in the film, providing transitional dialogue with the help of five youth. Breydan and Brooklyn Frisch, Lacey Barchus, Kasidy Rae Lynn and Serenity Jolene play children interested in learning about the history of the town, asking the Foster’s questions about what residents did during those times.

“We’re very pleased with it,” Skonecki said, speaking for the historical society board. “We’re continuing to reawaken the minds of older folks in town and helping a lot of younger folks learn about all Fostoria had to offer.”

Volume VI includes interviews from Tom Grine, Clayton Moore, Alyssa Miller, Doug Pahl and Joe Deuble as well as returning stars Jack Altwies, Sarah Dotson, Eugene Kinn, Tom Krupp, Susan Lowery, Karis Matz and Richard Zeyen Jr.

The film is a continuation of the fifth installment of the documentary series, “The History of Fostoria, Volume V: Fostoria Grows Up!”, which came out in November 2016.

Volume V takes viewers through the city from the 1930s through the 1950s, exploring the lives of residents and what Fostoria had to offer. It covers topics from the Great Depression, the underpasses, local radio station WFOB, shopping and the number and types of stores located in each neighborhood as well as games community members used to play at the various parks, the swimming pool and grassy areas throughout town.

“It’s another great way to preserve the history of Fostoria for a generation that is completed surrounded by technology,” Erman said.

The series kicked off in 2013 with the production of “The History of Fostoria, Volume I: Fostoria’s Firsts.” The film chronicles the city from its inception in the mid-1800s to the suspected John Dillinger bank robbery of 1934. It delves into the city’s famed railroad history as well as its glass industry.

The second video, “The History of Fostoria, Volume II: Pieces of Our Past,” features the John B. Rogers Production Company, Fostoria Academy and VFW Post 421’s national championship band and highlights the life of Gov. Charles Foster.

In an effort to attract the attention — and promote the participation — of area youth, the third installment, “The History of Fostoria, Volume III: Railtown Mysteries,” features ghostly encounters and extra-terrestrial activity within the city limits. Fostoria Paranormal Investigators and members of ORBS (Ohio Researchers of Banded Spirits), Fremont, separately embark on informational hunts to discover entities within the Fostoria Area Historical Museum while Monica Crimmins, a local empathic medium, feels the emotions trapped within the walls by the spirits roaming the halls of the building.

“The History of Fostoria, Volume IV: Called to Serve” delved into the hearts of the men and women of Fostoria who served the country. Divided into three chapters, the film highlights seven of Fostoria’s veterans as they recall in vivid detail being drafted, their time in the wars and coming home. In addition, Skonecki discusses the veterans behind each of Fostoria’s six reservoirs.

Skonecki said the films have served two purposes over the years — to preserve the recollections of some of the city’s older residents and to promote knowledge and appreciation of Fostoria’s local history.

“There are a variety of things we do, like participating in events such as Latino Fest, opening Foster’s Museum on Main during events such as the annual Christmas Parade, history programs for community organizations,” he said. “This is just another part of fulfilling the mission of the historical society, which is to further public appreciation of local history.”

Officials said the sixth volume will not be ready for this year’s gift-giving season. However, they can still be ordered for delivery after the first of the year. To place an order, contact Skonecki at 419-435-3588.

The other five volumes are also available for purchase at the Review Times, 113 E. Center St.; Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, 121 N. Main St; Good Shepherd Home’s gift shop, 725 Columbus Ave.; and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital’s gift shop, 501 Van Buren St.

The DVDs sell for $15 each while BluRays of Volumes I-IV are $17 and BluRays of Volumes V and VI are $18. Proceeds benefiting the Fostoria Area Historical Society go toward general operating expenses and projects.

Thus far, the Fostoria Area Historical Society has sold more than $20,000 worth of videos. Money is divided up between the historical society, production costs and the costs of the film packages — DVD, case and cover.

As of Tuesday, Skonecki said there aren’t any plans of making another History of Fostoria film.

“We’ve explored all of the ideas that we had,” he said, noting if plans do take shape and another video is produced, it would be devoted to the history of Fostoria’s schools.

More information on the films can be found at www.capture1online.com or by visiting the Fostoria Area Historical Museum, 123 W. North St., or Foster’s Museum on Main Street, 105 N. Main St.

