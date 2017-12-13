Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a hit-skip occurred in the 1000 block of Park Avenue at 3 p.m. Monday.

• Complainant reported her vehicle was hit-skipped Monday in the 900 block of Walnut Street and the vehicle that may have struck hers was in the area.

arrests

Tuesday:

• Greggory Scott Lewis, 31, 204 Seneca Ave., was brought down on a commitment from Seneca County.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for operating without reasonable control following a report of a two-vehicle non-injury crash on East Center Street.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported his vehicle was stolen from a North Main Street location.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported windows to a South Poplar Street residence were broken out; stated he drives past the house everyday and didn’t observe it before. Officer noted every window to the structure was broken out and the door was open; appeared to be an abandoned house that subjects were using as a “flop” house.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Complainant called into dispatch and was very emotional as he was seeking legal advice but stated no one was helping him. Officer went out to speak with the subject in the station parking lot; subject stated he had tried to speak with someone on a hotline but the third party advised he was not suicidal, just highly agitated. Officer spoke to subject for a while and advised him to seek help from an attorney as he was upset he wasn’t able to see his kids.

• Caller reported two subjects wearing dark clothing were going through vehicles on West High Street between Union and Perry streets.

• Officers noted a sex offender registration violation on McDougal Street.

Monday:

• Officer was out with a disabled vehicle on South Union Street; vehicle ran out of gas and the driver had someone take them to the store to get more.

• Complainant reported a male subject was snooping around a Boston Avenue residence. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller complained of loud music on College Avenue; stated it was so loud she couldn’t hear her own TV. Officer didn’t hear music upon his arrival; attempted to make contact with the resident but there was no answer.

• A Bricker Street complainant advised a male subject was throwing rocks at her residence to get her granddaughters attention; stated her granddaughter was ordered by the juvenile court to stay away from the subject. Statements were left for possible criminal charges.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• EMS responded to a report of a male subject lying facedown in the roadway in the 900 block of Country Club Drive at 2:09 p.m. Subject refused medical treatment.

• Squad was dispatched at 1:10 p.m. for a possible unattended death in the 400 block of Columbus Avenue.

• At 1:06 p.m., EMS was requested to the 400 block of Columbus Avenue for an unresponsive male subject.

Monday:

• Squad was requested to the 700 block of Oaklawn Avenue for a male subject who fell at 4:51 p.m.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and South County Road 591.

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South County Road 7.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A West Ohio 18 resident came on station to speak with a deputy as he believed he was scammed.

• A North Township Road 63 complainant requested a deputy in reference to threats on social media.

Comments

comments