Commissioners approve resolutions, bids received for Justice Center tech

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

The Seneca County commissioners did an about-face at their meeting Tuesday morning, deciding to change a resolution that would have given the Seneca Regional Planning Commission a three-year agreement to administer a sewer district contract.

On Monday, County Administrator Stacy Wilson told the Review Times the only change in the agreement from the one currently in force was to make it a three-year deal instead of a one-year term.

When the topic came up during the new business portion of their meeting, both Mike Kerschner, president of the board, and Commissioner Shayne Thomas said they liked the one-year contract.

“I’d like to keep it at the one-year (term),” said Kerschner, adding administration of a sewer district contract is not usually something undertaken by a regional planning commission. Thomas concurred on the issue.

RPC Executive Director Charlene Watkins was on hand for the meeting.

“That’s okay with me,” Watkins said of the change.

Commissioner Holly Stacy did not attend Tuesday’s meeting as she was out of the office attending to other county business, so when it came time to vote on the contract resolution with the change to a one-year deal, the measure was unanimously approved.

Another resolution approved by the commissioners provides for a lease for RPC to move from its current location in the lower level of the county-owned RTA Building at the corner of Washington and Market streets to office space formerly occupied by the county’s board of elections on South Washington Street.

The three-year lease terms for the new location takes into account the money RPC is spending on renovations to the county-owned property, it was noted by Kerschner.

The county’s two Common Pleas Court judges, Michael P. Kelbley and Steve Shuff, attended Tuesday’s meeting to answer any questions about a new drug recovery program grant.

The program, tabbed PIVOT for Participating In Victory of Transition, is geared toward providing those addicted to drugs and alcohol treatment to turn their lives around. Shuff said the program acronym is on point.

“The program gives them a chance to ‘pivot’ themselves from an addiction to a non-addiction situation,” Shuff said, adding it is for non-violent offenders charged with misdemeanors and lower-level felonies.

“It involves all three trial court judges in the county, including Mark Repp of Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.”

Shuff said the three judges will take turns administering the program.

The commissioners voted to authorize the grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

A bid opening for audio-visual equipment for the new Justice Center was also conducted during the meeting.

The equipment had been previously put out for bid, but those bids were rejected because they came in much higher than expected due to confusion over wording in the bid specifications.

Tuesday’s lowest bid came from Electronic Specialties Company of Dunbar, West Virginia, which had a base bid of $156,750 and an alternate bid for an evidence cart of $55,100. Other bids received were:

• Sound Solutions of Tiffin, $187,601 base bid and $63,030 alternate bid;

• Phillips of Temperance, Michigan, $205,000 base bid and $70,000 alternate bid; and

• Torrence Equipment of Perrysburg, $219,860 base bid and $29,410 alternate bid.

County Auditor Julie Adkins received an additional $20,000 in her budget to hire an appraisal specialist who can assist with issues of property valuations. That work is currently contracted, Adkins told the commissioners.

Kerschner noted the expert appraiser position will pay for itself in savings to the county over what is being paid by contracting out that service.

The commissioners also approved the purchase a 2017 Kobelco excavator on behalf of the county engineer. The equipment will cost $139,900 minus a trade-in allowance of $71,750 on an older excavator.

Kerschner also invited the public to participate in a community Christmas dinner to be conducted from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Any person, regardless of income, is allowed to take part in the free meal.

Immediately after the regular session was called to order, the commissioners went into executive session to discuss contract and wage issues, but no formal action was taken during the meeting.

