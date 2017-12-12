Take a moment to thank a firefighter

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Many would agree fighting fires is no simple task.

Fostoria’s small fire department battled two blazes over the weekend, something officials said was both physically and mentally draining.

“Mentally, it’s based on the type of the call,” interim fire Chief Brian Herbert said. “Saturday wasn’t as mentally draining as when there’s an incident involving a deceased person.”

On Sunday, crews responded to a report of a fully engulfed house fire at 295 Boston Ave. where one female subject perished.

Herbert said his guys are offered counseling after incidents such as what occurred Sunday.

“PTSD is something very real in the fire service,” he said. “We make sure everything is covered and our guys have a chance to decompress after facing a situation like that.”

The woman, whose identity is being withheld pending the Seneca County coroner’s report, was found in a bedroom, where the fire was determined to have originated, according to Herbert.

When dispatched, responders were made aware it was possible at least one individual was inside.

How the search is conducted is dependent upon the layout of the house — as personnel are typically able to tell where the bedrooms are — as well as the time of day — as residents are typically in the bedrooms at night and in the living spaces during the day — and reports from citizens.

“We had reports that (the victim) would be in the bedroom, which was in the back corner, so we went straight there,” Herbert said.

With four men on duty Sunday, the crew was able to complete a two-in, two-out method — a standard required by the National Fire Protection Association — with the exterior duo attacking the fire from the outside and the interior pair attacking from the inside while making their way to the back room.

The interior attackers were met with “extreme heat and smoke conditions,” which made their progression slow, according to Herbert. As they extinguished the fire to get through, the fire would build back up behind them.

“It’s one of the number one rules that we always try to make sure we have a clear path to an exit,” Herbert said, noting when more personnel arrived on scene, they were able to get another crew inside to help knock down the fire and clear the path while the first crew continued the search.

“More people increase the safety greatly,” he added. “The more people you have, the safer it is for everyone — us and the citizens. And the more efficient it is for us to get all of the tasks done.”

When more of Fostoria’s firefighters arrived on scene from the all-call, Herbert said they were able to divvy up the tasks.

With more people, the tasks are split up so each individual or crew has one task to complete, such as ventilation, taking out windows where appropriate to soften the structure as well as ventilation of the roof, sending a crew on the roof to open it up and allow heat and smoke to rise out of the roof and create a safer, more visible interior; hoseline, taking the hose inside and attacking the fire inside; a search team, searching for any fire victims; safety personnel, ensuring everyone is following the safety rules; and more.

“Physically, it’s a strain. More is expected of our guys when we show up to something like that,” Herbert said. “And I wouldn’t call ourselves a young department. It takes more of a toll on you the older you get. We get a lot of fatigue and stress.”

That fatigue and stress is heightened with a smaller department as all 15 firefighters respond to all of the fires reported within city limits.

While Saturday’s fire wasn’t as mentally draining, Herbert said it was just as physically straining when crews battled a blaze at 615 Maple St. at 5:05 a.m.

The department had three men on duty Saturday, which meant it was unsafe to enter the structure. Herbert said crews would complete a two-in, one-out attack only if it was reported someone was inside.

Fortunately, according to Herbert, everyone was able to evacuate the Maple Street home and it wasn’t a priority to enter the home with minimal men.

The crew attacked the fire from the outside of the structure until additional men arrived on scene, at which point they were able to make entry into the home.

“The fire was pretty well advanced,” Herbert said. “Once we know everyone is out, it falls on the incident commander’s shoulders whether to continue the interior firefighting.”

Because of the fire’s progression and the lack of water pressure coming from the hydrants, everyone was pulled out of the Maple Street home and crews went into a defensive mode, attacking the blaze from outside in an effort to keep everyone safe.

The fiery blaze, which is believed to have originated from the back porch, destroyed the two-story home. Tiffin Fire & Rescue Division was able to assist on scene with apparatus and manpower, which lessens the stress levels for Fostoria’s crews, Herbert said.

Tiffin’s department was also able to man Fostoria’s station during both fires, handling other calls within the city while crews battled the blazes.

“Tiffin is always our first call for mutual aid. They’re a great department and we work well with them,” Herbert said. “Our mutual aid/auto aid agreement definitely does make things easier.”

Comments

comments