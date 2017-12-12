Public Record

Posted On Tue. Dec 12th, 2017
Fostoria
accidents
Monday:
• Complainant reported her vehicle was hit in the 900 block of Walnut Street around 1:19 p.m. but she didn’t see who did it. Incident is under investigation.
citations
Sunday:
• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on South Poplar and East Fourth streets.
miscellaneous
Monday:
• A Bannister Street complainant advised he received a scam call from someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House and they wanted to deposit $2 million into his account but he had to provide a monetary fee of $2,500 first. Officer provided the caller with FBI contact info.
• Subject came on station to report computer hacking and bank fraud on Cory Street.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Springville Avenue.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Peeler Drive.
• Officer was out with a vehicle at a park on Jackson Street; it was unoccupied.
• Caller stated someone with a metal pole struck something metal on Holmes Lane. Officer noted nothing appeared to be damaged and the building was secure; call unfounded.
Sunday:
• A West Lytle Street employee requested an officer for a subject who was huffing substances all day and was unruly. Officer noted the subject didn’t want to harm herself; just wanted to sniff nutmeg and chemicals.
• Complainant requested an officer as someone had tried to break into his Woodward Avenue home, damaging the rear door; requested extra patrol.
• Caller advised he was receiving threatening calls from a subject he doesn’t know; requested a report on file.
• Complainant stated someone threw a bag of trash on his North Poplar Street roof; requested an officer to look at the receipts he found in the bag.
• Complainant reported sometime in early October her cat was shot in the spine; advised the cat survived but the bullet cannot be removed; requested a report on file.
• Caller reported a domestic situation on Northview Drive. Both parties advised it was verbal over items being thrown away; subjects were warned for their behavior.
fire runs
Monday:
• Squad was dispatched at 6:49 a.m. for a male subject who was dizzy in the 800 block of West Center Street.
Seneca County
arrests
Monday:
• A juvenile was arrested on North County Road 7 following a call regarding a student drinking on the bus.
citations
Monday:
• Deputy issued a citation for expired plates following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.
Sunday:
• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66.
thefts
Sunday:
• A Buckley Street complainant reported medicine was stolen from her purse.
miscellaneous
Monday:
• A Bettsville caller stated last week a van came into her Union Street backyard with a bucket on it and did something to the pole before sitting at the end of her driveway but neither the power or cable company had work in the area.
Sunday:
• Deputy was out with an open door at a North Perry Street location in New Riegel. Building was secured.
fire runs
Sunday:
• A squad was requested for a female subject with liver issues at 4:29 p.m. in the 100 block of Wilson Street in Bettsville.

