Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Complainant reported her vehicle was hit in the 900 block of Walnut Street around 1:19 p.m. but she didn’t see who did it. Incident is under investigation.

citations

Sunday:

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on South Poplar and East Fourth streets.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A Bannister Street complainant advised he received a scam call from someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House and they wanted to deposit $2 million into his account but he had to provide a monetary fee of $2,500 first. Officer provided the caller with FBI contact info.

• Subject came on station to report computer hacking and bank fraud on Cory Street.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Springville Avenue.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Peeler Drive.

• Officer was out with a vehicle at a park on Jackson Street; it was unoccupied.

• Caller stated someone with a metal pole struck something metal on Holmes Lane. Officer noted nothing appeared to be damaged and the building was secure; call unfounded.

Sunday:

• A West Lytle Street employee requested an officer for a subject who was huffing substances all day and was unruly. Officer noted the subject didn’t want to harm herself; just wanted to sniff nutmeg and chemicals.

• Complainant requested an officer as someone had tried to break into his Woodward Avenue home, damaging the rear door; requested extra patrol.

• Caller advised he was receiving threatening calls from a subject he doesn’t know; requested a report on file.

• Complainant stated someone threw a bag of trash on his North Poplar Street roof; requested an officer to look at the receipts he found in the bag.

• Complainant reported sometime in early October her cat was shot in the spine; advised the cat survived but the bullet cannot be removed; requested a report on file.

• Caller reported a domestic situation on Northview Drive. Both parties advised it was verbal over items being thrown away; subjects were warned for their behavior.

fire runs

Monday:

• Squad was dispatched at 6:49 a.m. for a male subject who was dizzy in the 800 block of West Center Street.

Seneca County

arrests

Monday:

• A juvenile was arrested on North County Road 7 following a call regarding a student drinking on the bus.

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for expired plates following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

Sunday:

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66.

thefts

Sunday:

• A Buckley Street complainant reported medicine was stolen from her purse.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A Bettsville caller stated last week a van came into her Union Street backyard with a bucket on it and did something to the pole before sitting at the end of her driveway but neither the power or cable company had work in the area.

Sunday:

• Deputy was out with an open door at a North Perry Street location in New Riegel. Building was secured.

fire runs

Sunday:

• A squad was requested for a female subject with liver issues at 4:29 p.m. in the 100 block of Wilson Street in Bettsville.

