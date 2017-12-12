Getting into the holiday spirit

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Alyssa Miller from the children’s department at the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library reads a book to Longfellow School students Monday morning at the school. The school and library have collaborated this year to further engage students in literacy and all the library has to offer. About twice a month, library staff come into the school to read books and complete activities and crafts with kindergarten students. The goal is to be able to take students to the library at the end of the year. On Monday, Miller read holiday stories, sang holiday rhyming songs and completed a holiday coloring page.

