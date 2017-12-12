FFD helping kids stay warm

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Fostoria firefighter Michael Brown helps Brayden Steele, 4, try on a coat Monday afternoon at the fire station. Fostoria Firefighters Local 325 has begun its annual Coats for Kids campaign. On Monday, they reached out to the victims of a recent traffic crash on Ohio 12 that put three children under the age of 6 in the hospital. The family of at least seven came on station Monday to pick out coats, hats and gloves for the children. The union is collecting cash donations as well as donations of new coats for area children in need. Firefighter Mark Cassidy said the union puts the monies in a Coats for Kids fund to purchase winter apparel from area youngsters. While most requests come from Fostoria’s educators who notice students who need a new coat or are missing a glove, he said Fostoria residents who know of children who are in need this winter can call the station at 419-435-3206.

