Commissioners to discuss resolutions

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

When the Seneca County commissioners meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today, they will discuss two issues related to Seneca Regional Planning Commission.

One issue is a resolution to approve a lease for RPC as they prepare to move from its current offices in the county-owned RTA Building at the corner of Washington and Market streets to another county-owned property a block and a half away on South Washington Street.

Stacy Wilson, county administrator, told the Review Times Monday the lease will be for a five-year period, and will include a maintenance agreement clause.

The commissioners will also consider a resolution to approve a three-year deal with RPC to administer a sewer district contract.

“Last year, we had a one-year agreement with (RPC) to administer the sewer district contract,” Wilson said. “We had done three-year agreements before that. There won’t be any increases in the terms of this deal, other than it will be for three years.”

A bid opening is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. for audio-visual equipment for the new Justice Center.

The equipment had been previously put out for bid, but those bids were rejected because they came in much higher than expected due to confusion over wording in the bid specifications, Wilson noted.

“In this bid, we clarified the verbiage (in the specifications),” the county administrator explained.

The commissioners are also to vote on an authorization to purchase a 2017 Kobelco excavator on behalf of the county engineer, and on a grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections on behalf of the county’s Common Pleas Court.

In addition to the usual year-end appropriation adjustments scheduled for discussion and votes, an executive session is expected to be conducted immediately after the regular session is called to order.

Comments

comments