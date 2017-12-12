5 Fostorians injured in two-vehicle crash

Posted On Tue. Dec 12th, 2017
Five Fostoria residents — including three children — were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Ohio 12.
According to a representative with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Frankie W. Schaffier II, 59, was traveling northbound on North Township Road 47 around 12:30 p.m. in a 1999 Cadillac El Dorado when he made a rolling stop and continued through the intersection.
A 2007 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Caitlin Wood, 24, was traveling southwest on Ohio 12 and struck the Cadillac.
Schaffier, Wood and Wood’s three juvenile passengers — all under the age of 6 — were transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital via Fostoria Fire Department’s squads with non-incapacitating injuries.
The representative stated one juvenile had a cut on their face and all of them were in proper child safety seats. Their names were not released.
Schaffier, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was cited for a stop sign violation as well as a seatbelt violation.
Ohio 12 was temporarily closed from County Road 592 to North Township Road 45 and a Community Emergency Response Team assisted with directing traffic.
Kansas Volunteer Fire Department, Reinhart Auto Body and Triple J Towing & Recovery also assisted at the scene.

