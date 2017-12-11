Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• Officer came across a power pole down and a vehicle at the scene in the 300 South Main Street at 4:47 a.m.

thefts

Friday:

• Complainant reported her fiance was at the emergency room when his wallet was stolen; advised the wallet was found by the door but all the money was missing. Officer requested video surveillance; investigation pending.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Dispatch received two 9-1-1 calls regarding a female subject causing a disturbance at a West North Street location. Subject was warned to not come back and if she did, she would be arrested for trespassing.

• Caller advised a door was open at a Peeler Drive address. Officer noted the residence was ransacked but there were no signs of forced entry; contact was made with the tenant who was OK and the residence was secured.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised they received a 9-1-1 call from a male subject who was walking to a friends home on South Vine Street and stated he was thinking of suicide before hanging up. Officer took subject to the hospital for an evaluation.

• A West North Street caller requested officers as a male subject was tearing her stuff up, cutting her couch and physically damaging her property. Male was gone upon officer’s arrival.

Saturday:

• Complainant stated a male subject in a vehicle at the tracks near Sandusky and East Fremont streets appeared to be sleeping.

• Caller requested an officer standby on North Town Street while he retrieved his property.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her parents at a Bannister Street address as they were not answering her calls and she was concerned because they didn’t have power. Officer noted only one vehicle was in the driveway and it appeared no one was home.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding a male who came to his place of work and threatened him.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West North Street.

• An East Fremont Street resident requested an officer as a subject was there causing problems.

• A West Lytle Street employee requested an officer for an intoxicated female subject who fell off a stoop while fighting another employee. Squad transported the subject to the hospital.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer for a domestic situation on East High Street. Male subject left the residence to avoid any further problems.

Friday:

• An East South Street residence requested an officer have their neighbor bring in their dogs as they were barking all day long.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding threatening telephone calls he was receiving from a Texas subject.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Elm Street.

• Officer advised a subject was yelling at him near Taft Boulevard and South Poplar Street.

• Complainant came on station with a court order to take a subject for evaluation.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Wood Street.

fire runs

Saturday:

• EMS was requested for a three-vehicle accident at West Ohio 12 and North Township Road 47 at 12:39 p.m. One injury was reported.

• Squad was dispatched at 9:41 a.m. for a medical alert activation with no response from the client in the 400 block of West Tiffin Street.

Friday:

• EMS responded to the 600 block of Lynn Street for a female subject who was incoherent at 9:45 p.m.

Seneca County

accidents

Saturday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle non-injury accident at South County Road 594 and West County Road 54 at 1:50 p.m.

citations

Saturday:

• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Union and Washington streets in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Deputy was out with a subject near Union and Liberty streets in Bettsville. Subject requested a vehicle unlock but because there was no emergency, he was advised deputies couldn’t help him.

fire runs

Friday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested EMS for an unresponsive male subject in the 12500 block of West Wagner Street at 5:31 p.m.

