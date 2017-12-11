No power for hours

By MORGAN MANNS

More than 2,300 homes on the south and east sides of Fostoria were without power for more than 12 hours Saturday.

According to a news release from Seneca County Public Information Officer Dean Henry, the outage was reported at approximately 2:15 a.m. and was listed as an equipment malfunction at the AEP Williston Avenue substation on South US 23 near the former Atlas Crankshaft facility.

AEP reported crews determined the cause of the outage was a transformer in the station, which feeds power to homes and businesses in the area. A “mobile transformer” was brought in from Lima to provide a source of power until the problem could be fixed.

In the meantime, the American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter opened a warming center at the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School, 1202 HL Ford Drive, for residents to wait until power was restored to their homes.

“It’s just a basic, safe, warm place for people to go during conditions like this,” Todd James, executive director, said.

Snacks and beverages were provided to the approximately 15 people who took advantage of the center, which was open for about four hours.

In addition, a local resident opened up her home to fellow Fostorians without power.

In a post on Seneca County Online garage sale Facebook page, Stephanie Drew invited those affected by the power outage a warm place to come in from the cold.

“We have power, a fire going, coffee, tea & hot chocolate,” she wrote. “If you need to come thoaw out, figure out your day, charge your phones, etc., our door is open. The kids can wait by the fire & watch cartoons!!”

Although she received quite a few interests, Drew said no one took her up on her offer.

She found out about the outage around 4 a.m. when her son, his girlfriend and their little girl were without power as well as a friend.

“I told them right away they could come over,” Drew said, noting they decided to wait it out for the original 5 a.m. restoration time. “I saw that power was not going to be restored until 6 p.m. and that’s just way too long. At the time, I wasn’t aware they were going to open up the school and I thought it was the least I could do. I don’t have much to give but I did have a warm place.”

Although estimated at 6 p.m., crews worked throughout the day and were able to get powered restored earlier than expected, according to AEP representative Jessica Wright. The mobile transformer arrived in the later part of the morning and power was fully restored by 2:44 p.m.

The mobile unit will serve as a temporary fix until the original transformer can have the “required maintenance” to fix the issues it was experiencing.

“We were very happy to get everyone back in sooner than scheduled yesterday for both our crews and customers,” Wright said Sunday. “While the original transformer is receiving maintenance and the mobile unit is being removed, customers should not see any type of interruption.”

