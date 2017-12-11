Mobile home fire caused by space heater

Firefighters from Bettsville, Bascom and Old Fort stand by as the remains of a mobile home fire on County Road 30 rekindles Sunday evening. Rebecca Greenwald, who lived in the trailer owned by Adam Cornett, said she and her four teenage boys awoke to frozen pipes Sunday morning and were using a space heater to unthaw them when fire erupted at 2:22 p.m. Bascom EMS and Seneca County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene. The home was a complete loss and American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

