Fostoria woman killed in Sunday blaze

A house fire in Fostoria took the life of a woman Sunday afternoon.

According to interim fire Chief Brian Herbert, Fostoria Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 295 Boston Ave. at 2:32 p.m.

A female subject, who officials are refusing to identify pending the coroner’s report, was located inside the home. Her body was taken by the Seneca County Coroner’s office.

Crews initially attacked from the outside while another crew prepared to enter the home. Once inside, they located the victim in a bedroom, where the fire was determined to have originated, according to Herbert.

The 9-1-1 call reporting the fire stated two people were possibly inside, however, Herbert said there was only one victim.

Upon arrival, crews found the one-story, single-family residence fully engulfed with flames emitting from the side and rear and venting out of the windows.

“The initial attack crew of two firefighters was met with high heat and smoke conditions,” Herbert said, explaining all off-duty personnel were recalled and assistance was requested from Tiffin Fire & Rescue Division to man the station.

Due to the extensive fire damage the structure accrued, the cause of the fire is being listed as undetermined/under investigation pending the coroner’s report.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was also requested at the scene, which Herbert said is “strictly” because the fire was fatal. The blaze is not being investigated as an arson.

Herbert also stressed the importance of making sure homes have working smoke detectors throughout the home. The fire department offers free smoke detectors for those who need them.

No further information was available at press time Sunday.

