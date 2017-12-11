Fire destroys Maple Street home

A fiery blaze destroyed a Maple Street home and displaced its residents early Saturday morning.

Interim Fire Chief Brian Herbert said the fire, which was reported at 5:05 a.m., destroyed the two-story house at 615 Maple St. The fire is believed to have originated from the back porch and when crews arrived on scene, the house was “pretty well involved.”

“The whole back of the house was engulfed,” Herbert said, noting several factors made it difficult to get the fire under control. “Water supply was an issue. We had a hard time getting enough water to put it out.”

The closest hydrant to the house did not supply enough water, Herbert said, so it also took awhile to get a steady stream of water.

In addition, lack of manpower made it difficult as there wasn’t enough men on scene “” at least four “” to safely enter the home.

Herbert said an all-call was dispatched and most of Fostoria’s firefighters responded, allowing crews to battle the blaze from inside as well as outside.

Additionally, Tiffin Fire & Rescue Division assisted on scene with an engine and manpower and CERT assisted with blocking off the road.

Due to the extensive fire and smoke damage, Herbert said they were unable to determine the cause of the blaze, which rendered the residence a complete loss.

According to the Seneca County Auditor’s website, the Maple Street residence is owned by Michael P. Schultze.

The fire also caused damage to two neighboring homes, melting away siding at the two neighboring homes.

At least one occupant was in the home at the time of the fire, according to Herbert, and he was able to get out of the residence without being injured along with the family dog. However, one of the neighbors was injured while evacuating their home and was transported to the hospital via personal vehicle.

Crews were able to tackle the blaze, complete overhaul and get back on station just before 10:20 a.m.

The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter said it provided assistance to the resident, including aid for temporary lodging and immediate needs such as food and clothing.

No further information was available at press time Sunday.

Comments

comments