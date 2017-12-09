Fostoria Woman’s Club cookbooks now on sale

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The Fostoria Woman’s Club is hoping to stir up an interest in home cooking.

Members have created and are now selling a cookbook — “Wonderful Cooks = Delicious Recipes” — full of their own recipes or recipes they have gathered from their relatives and friends over the years.

Just in time for the holidays, officials said the cookbook would serve as a great gift this Christmas and a way to bring back the tradition of putting home-cooked meals on the dinner table.

“There are so many people depending on boxed foods or pre-made foods now-a-days,” Sharon Stannard, club president, said. “We really wanted to share the art of cooking and the pleasure you can get from cooking. You don’t have to get some fancy ingredient you’ve never heard of before with these recipes. We made them easy to follow with ingredients you can get at your local grocery store.”

The book includes eight sections filled with more than 100 pages of more than 200 homemade recipes such as casseroles, chicken salad, salad dressing, fruit slaw, potatoes, stuffed peppers, beef stew, chicken pot pie, meat loaf, zucchini bread, macaroons, sugar cookies and more.

The eight sections are divided by This & That, Appetizers & Beverages, Soups & Salads, Vegetables & Side Dishes, Main Dishes, Breads & Rolls, Desserts and Cookies & Candy.

Recipes come from a collection of more than 50 current and previous Fostoria Woman’s Club members, some dating back to the late 1800s. Stannard herself put in a pancake recipe she learned from her father who used it while he was in the army during World War II.

Most “vintage” recipes such as this can be found in the “This & That” section of the cookbook, according to Stannard.

The beginning of each new section includes bullet points of helpful cooking hints related to each category.

In addition to an index, the back of the book also includes more helpful hints, such as pantry basics, cooking terms, the differences between various herbs and spices, tips on baking the perfect breads and desserts, choosing fresh fruits and vegetables, measurements, substitutions, an equivalency chart, microwave hints, the number of calories in different foods and more.

Stannard said this was an option offered by the publishing company.

“We chose to add them to our books because we thought it was really interesting and helpful,” she said.

Members of the Woman’s Club began discussing the possibility of creating a cookbook slightly more than two years ago.

After many changes and corrections, the finished product was presented to members at the November meeting.

Members went online and created the cookbooks themselves, typing in each of the recipes and other provided information.

Publisher Morris Press Cookbooks then took the information and organized it into the cookbook.

More than 200 books were purchased and just under half have been sold, according to Stannard.

“Every month we have a luncheon or a potluck where members bring in a dish and we wanted to share what we were creating with the community,” she said.

The cookbooks are $12 each and can be purchased at KeyBank, 601 N. Countyline St., on Fridays and Saturdays or by contacting Stannard at 419-435-8611.

Monies from the cookbook sales will be used in multiple ways: donations to A Christmas for Every Child’s annual toy drive; scholarships offered to graduating Fostoria seniors; and upkeeps at the clubhouse, located at 135 E. Fremont St.

“Cooking is an essential part of family life and we want it to continue on to next generations,” she said. “We’re slowly losing that part of family communication where the family sits around a home-cooked meal and chats about the days’ activities. We thought this cookbook would stir that interest in good home cooking.”

The Fostoria Woman’s Club has been a part of the community for more than 120 years. However, the history of the club began in 1897 when local women began an organization call the 1897 Literacy Circle, The Shakespeare Reading Club.

It evolved into the Federation of Woman’s Club, which joined it to a state organization.

In 1926, Miss Lucy Emerine deeded her East Fremont Street home to the Woman’s Club.

It has since been renovated to include an auditorium.

The club’s mission is to “create and maintain a non-profit organized venter for social and intellectual activities of Fostoria and area women.”

Members have activities such as a fine arts department, which brings varied monthly programs and is responsible for the planning and execution of the club’s annual Spring Tea; a travelogue department, which invites guest travelers to share their travel experiences at dinner meetings; a lunch bunch, which takes monthly trips to area restaurants and shopping sprees; scheduled card flights for bridge, euchre and pinochle teams; and a monthly book club and monthly card luncheon.

In addition, the club annually offers home-made apple dumplings; Peddler’s Alley, which features home-made bake sale items, a luncheon, a spaghetti dinner and a craft show; and chocolate and nuts sale, of which a portion of funds is also donated to A Christmas for Every Child.

More information on the club can be found in the front of the cookbook or by calling the clubhouse at 419-435-2196.

