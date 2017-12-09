Donations still needed for annual toy drive

Posted On Sat. Dec 9th, 2017
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
Donations still needed for annual toy drive
While donations are piling up for A Christmas for Every Child’s annual toy store, organizers said they are still in need of toys for children ages 3-8. More than 350 less-fortunate area children will receive a toy to open on Christmas through this toy drive. With the toy store slated next week, organizers said donations will be accepted until Thursday. Donation boxes are located at the Review Times, 113 E. Center St.; Kmart, 620 Plaza Drive; Key Bank, 601 N. Countyline St.; ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, 501 Van Buren St.; Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St.; Superior Credit Union, 1650 N. Countyline St.; Dr. Steven Geroski DDS, 430 Elm St.; First Federal Bank, 1694 N. Countyline St.; and any Toys for Tots Box locations.

